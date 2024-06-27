J.D. Vance Says It’d Be A 'Disappointment' If Trump Doesn’t Tap Him For Vice President

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) said Wednesday he’d be disappointed if former President Donald Trump doesn’t tap him as his running mate in the coming days.

“I’m human, right?” Vance said on Fox News when asked how he’d feel if someone else is chosen. “So when you know this thing is a possibility, if it doesn’t happen, there is certainly going to be a little bit of disappointment.”

Trump has teased he is close to a vice president announcement, telling NBC News last week he had someone “in my mind,” but nobody knew who just yet. A decision could come as soon as this week, or closer to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month.

Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court, on May 13, 2024, in New York. AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Vance has been a top contender for the job alongside other Republican Trump surrogates, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.). The New York Times notes many of them have been invited to Atlanta on Thursday for Trump’s debate against President Joe Biden.

“They’ll ask me if they ask me, and if they don’t that’s fine,” Vance added Wednesday.

During the Fox News interview, Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, said the pair were open to whatever outcome takes place, but added she wasn’t “raring to change anything about our lives right now.”

Vance was elected to Congress two years ago in an easy victory. Axios notes that he has been on the campaign trail helping Trump raise money ahead of the November election. Earlier this month, he hosted the former president in Ohio at an event that brought in more than $5.5 million for his reelection bid.

Related...