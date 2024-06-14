Jaime Suchlicki: The growing Russian threat via Cuba| Opinion

The current visit to Cuba and the Caribbean by a contingent of Russian naval war vessels and submarines indicates Russia’s growing displeasure with the U.S. military policy and support for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested this week that Moscow could take asymmetrical steps if Western countries were to supply Ukraine with weapons that were then used on Russian soil.

In addition, these types of trips show support and solidarity for friendly countries and familiarize the crews with the ports and Caribbean waters. The Russians have been conducting these types of trips periodically.

For a second consecutive year, prominent Russian military and security leaders visited Cuba meeting with General Raul Castro and other Cuban officials. Included in the Russian delegation are Putin’s close ally Nikolai Patrushev, the head of the Kremlin strategic forces, and high intelligent officials. Before leaving for Nicaragua and Venezuela an article in Pravda discussing Patrushev’s visit emphasized that Havana discussed defense aspects with its Russian visitors.

“Armed with Russian missiles Cuba will be a symmetrical response to NATO’s expansion to the Russian threshold.”

Russian leader Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his military support to the Cuban regime through a series of agreements in June, during Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero’s visit to Moscow.

The agreements include oil supplies, wheat sales and the reestablishment of flights between Russia and Cuba. The Kremlin finalized a loan for Cuba’s steel factory and pledged to finance the completion of three new thermoelectric plants using Russian technology.

While this new understanding between the two countries seems benevolent and focused on helping the Cuban economy, there is the underlying threat of close military relations.

The growing number of Russian naval vessels visiting Cuba especially nuclear submarines, may create an international crisis and force the United States to react.

In 1962, Soviet missiles were planted on Cuban soil and photographed by spy planes leading to the Cuban Missile Crisis. This time, Russian nuclear submarines will be more difficult to track and to eradicate in the ocean’s depth.

A Russian naval presence close to U.S. shores provides the Kremlin with an advantageous position in case of a conflict and will allow Russian submarines and their crews to spend time on shore, check their weapons, etc.

Russian vessels’ eavesdropping capability will supplement and enhance any equipment the Russians may place in Cuban soil. For the Russians this is win/win.

In addition, the placement of Russian bottom based SKIF launchers with nuclear tipped missiles in Cuban territorial waters represent a real danger to the U.S.

The SKIF launchers are installed in strict secrecy in undersea silos on the ocean floor. Their launch is activated and remotely guided from Moscow. They are also remotely controlled from the recently established SIGINT/GLONASS center in Cuba.

The continuous U.S. support for Ukraine has created a new urgent Soviet military presence in Cuba.

Despite the high cost of the war in Ukraine and economic sanctions, Russian officials emphasized they are committed to Cuba.

“Cuba has been and remains Russia’s most important ally in the region,” former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said while meeting with his Cuban counterpart, General Alvaro Lopez Miera in June in Moscow. “We are ready to render assistance and to lend a shoulder to our Cuba friend,” Shoigu said.

Jaime Suchlicki is Director of the Cuban Studies Institute, a non-profit research group in Coral Gables. Suchlicki is a Distinguished Emeritus Professor, University of Miami, and author of Cuba: From Columbus to Castro, now in its 5th edition; Mexico: From Montezuma to the Rise of the PAN, 2nd edition, and Breve Historia de Cuba.