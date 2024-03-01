Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Jake Paul returns to a boxing ring this weekend on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s fight with Nina Meinke in Puerto Rico.

‘The Problem Child’ is looking to move to 9-1 in his professional career when he meets Ryan Bourland, a professional fighter in the cruiserweight division boasting a 17-2 record.

However, Bourland, 35, has not boxed since beating Santario Martin by way of knockout way back in September 2022.

Still, it is another opportunity for Paul to build up a head of steam. He ended the year of 2023 in emphatic fashion, making light work of Andre August in December with a first-round knockout after beating rival Nate Diaz in the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Paul beat August easily back in December (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland date, start time, venue and ring walks

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Puerto Rico, but time difference means the action will not get started for UK viewers until the early hours of Sunday, March 3.

The main card is due to get underway at 12am GMT.

The Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico will host. No ring walk times have been announced yet.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight card/undercard in full

Paul’s fight is the chief support of the evening as Serrano returns to her native Puerto Rico to defend her IBF, WBA and WBO women's featherweight titles against Meinke.

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland

Jonathan Gonzalez vs Rene Santiago - for WBO light flyweight title

Christopher Diaz vs Headley Scott

Pedro Marquez Medina vs Brandon Valdes

Elijah Flores vs Alejandro Munera

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Gloria Munguilla

Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland

TV channel: In the UK, Paul vs August is being shown live via sport streaming service DAZN as part of their normal subscription package, rather than pay-per-view.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, and can also be watched on TV via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action as it unfolds live online via their website or app.

Homecoming: Serrano is back in Puerto Rico (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight prediction

Paul insists he is serious about his boxing career, albeit the ease with which he disposed of August only a few months ago hardly speaks to the quality of his opponents.

Still, Bourland is at least a genuine fighter and could be a step up in terms of durability.

It would, however, be a major shock to see Paul defeated.

Paul to win via KO.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland weigh-in results

Paul weighed in at 199 pounds on Friday.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland odds

Jake Paul to win via KO, TKO or DQ: 1/5

Jake Paul to win via decision: 15/2

Ryan Bourland to win via KO, TKO or DR:18/1

Ryan Bourland to win via decision: 33/1

Draw: 25/1

Odds subject to change.