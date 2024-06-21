James K. Irving dead at 96

J.K. Irving, chairman of J.D. Irving, has passed away at 96, the company said. (J.D. Irving/Facebook - image credit)

J.K. Irving, chairman of J.D. Irving Ltd., has passed away at the age of 96, according to a news release from the company Friday evening.

James K. Irving died peacefully today in Saint John, the release said.

He was the son of Irving patriarch K.C. Irving, the industrialist who turned a single gas station and sawmill into a family-controlled business conglomerate, making him and his three sons among Canada's wealthiest businessmen.

Irving's death comes only a month after the passing of his brother Arthur, 93, who had been chairman emeritus of Irving Oil. Their brother Jack Irving died in 2010.

He is predeceased by his wife, Jean Irving, and is survived by four children, Jim, Robert, Mary-Jean and Judith, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

More to come.