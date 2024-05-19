James Lafferty Goes Shirtless for New Campaign — and His Former “One Tree Hill” Castmates Hilariously React

"Good Lord. Put a warning on stuff like this," Hilarie Burton joked in response to the campaign

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty From left: Hilarie Burton, James Lafferty and Sophia Bush

James Lafferty's shirtless pics could send a heatwave through social media — and his former One Tree Hill costars wish he'd warned them!

The Everyone Is Doing Great star, 38, posted images from a campaign he did with American Eagle on Instagram on Saturday, May 18, showing the actor shirtless in the gym wearing boxers and posing with basketballs.

"It’s the oldest story in the world… Returning to the court in AE 24/7. @americaneagle #AEPartner," Lafferty captioned the post, which sparked playful reactions from his former castmates on the hit teen drama.

"What in the thirst trap is this?!?!?! James!!!!!!! Good Lord. Put a warning on stuff like this," Hilarie Burton, who played Lafferty's high school girlfriend and eventual sister-in-law on the show, wrote in the comments of the post.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage James Lafferty attends the 'Everyone Is Doing Great' photocall on June 18, 2023

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Bro you gotta warn the internet when you drop something like this!" commented Sophia Bush, whose OTH character, Brooke Davis, once hooked up with his character, Nathan Scott.

Bryan Greenberg, who played Nathan's basketball teammate Jake Jagielski on the show, wrote: "Damn kid! 😤."

Bethany Joy Lenz, who starred as Lafferty's onscreen wife, Haley James Scott, for many years on the show, didn't appear in the comments. However, Lafferty's wife in real life, Alexandra Park, posted a long string of emojis including an "SOS" sign, a monkey closing its eyes and a woman raising her hand.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"Get it, stud 💪🏻," wrote Robert Buckley, who played Nathan's agent Clay Evans on the show.

Meanwhile, Stephen Colletti — who portrayed Chase Adams on OTH and went on to star with Lafferty in Everyone Is Doing Great — called his friend a "beast" in the comments, adding a string of emojis: "🔥🏋🏻🔥."

WARNER BROS. TELEVISION/ALAMY 'One Tree Hill' cast

Related: The Cast of 'One Tree Hill': Where Are They Now?

OTH aired on the CW from 2003 to 2012, and Lafferty played Nathan in all nine seasons.

The series' cast has remained close over the years and has since worked together on other shows and TV movies. Many of the actors reunited in 2023 in Wilmington, North Carolina — where the show was filmed — to celebrate its 20th anniversary.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.