Japanese man who rents himself to 'do nothing' releases memoir in US

A Japanese man who made global headlines for renting himself to “do nothing” has released his memoir in the U.S.

About his book: Shoji Morimoto’s memoir, titled “Rental Person Who Does Nothing,” hit U.S. bookstores on Jan. 9. Translated by Don Knotting, it delves into the Tokyo resident’s journey over the past five years, including notable experiences from his thousands of clients and insights from his X page, where he has amassed nearly half a million followers. The book’s Japanese version was released in 2019.

What he did: Morimoto, who began his unique business in 2018, has been hired more than 4,000 times for various assignments, which typically only required his presence. He has accompanied someone who filed divorce papers, sat with someone who scrolled through dating profiles, said goodbye to someone at a railway station and waited for someone at the end of a marathon to congratulate them, to name a few.

“It’s like watching TV. A lot of people find TV boring, but I like it,” the 39-year-old said in his memoir, as per Business Insider. The married father of one, however, refuses requests such as sex and attending concerts involving artists unknown to him.

Price per session: Morimoto initially charged a rate of 10,000 yen (around $68), which he later bumped to 30,000 yen (around $200), as per The Japan Times. However, he changed his policy in September 2023 and began asking clients to cover only his travel and meal expenses. He also stressed that he can only “eat, drink and respond to simple questions.”

A word for critics: In his memoir, Morimoto recalls being labeled a “new-age gigolo” or “new-age beggar.” But he says he feels positive about them as he sees them as “potential ways of relating to people,” while the word “new” sounds “good” to him.

For now, Morimoto says he lives off his savings. He continues his gig, however, as it has also become his form of “passive entertainment.”

