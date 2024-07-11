Jason Kelce Says It Was 'Surreal' to Meet Prince William and Kids at Eras Tour (Exclusive)

The retired NFL star looked back at the recent highlight while at the 35th Annual American Century Championship (ACC) presented by American Century

Jason Kelce is reliving his run-in with royalty.

While tuning up at the 35th Annual American Century Championship (ACC) presented by American Century this weekend, the 13-year NFL veteran looked back and shared his perspective about meeting the Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium last month.

“It was a nice interaction,” Kelce, 36, tells PEOPLE. “They were lovely and it was surreal to even be in their presence.”

The meet-and-greet, which happened on Friday, June 21, was memorable for the former Philadelphia Eagles center, and his brother, Travis, who shared that they were duly impressed by the family, William’s parenting and Charlotte’s personality.

In an episode of their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the brothers looked back on the special memory, which happened when William took his eldest two children to the concert on his 42nd birthday and they snapped a selfie with Travis and Swift.

"I don't know. Maybe it's because I have three girls now. She had fire to her,” Jason said of Charlotte, 9.

“She was asking questions. That was the most electric part," said the Monday Night Countdown star, who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with wife Kylie Kelce.

Travis concurred, adding that he appreciated how William interacted with his young dates for the evening.

"I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal," Travis revealed.

"They encourage them to take the lead in a conversation," added Jason, which the Kansas City Chiefs star called "such a good parent move."

Travis further praised the royal's parenting, saying, "If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William's doing it right. So thank you, Your Royal Highness. It was awesome meeting you, and Charlotte and George."



