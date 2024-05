The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Selleck starts his memoir in the middle of a car crash. He is 17 and in the passenger seat when he and two friends go airborne in his mom's red Chevy Corvair, tumbling off Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. Everyone would be eventually fine, but it's a harrowing moment and a unique way to kick off a look back. “That's an unusual way to start,” the “Magnum, P.I.” and “Blue Bloods” star admits in an interview. “It seemed like the perfect way to go back a little bit and talk about