Jay Slater: Spanish police 'still hope to find missing teenager alive' as family scour 'CCTV sighting' town

Spanish police said on Tuesday they still have hope of finding missing teenager Jay Slater with "several lines of inquiry" being pursued in their investigation.Police on the island of Tenerife issued an update as the search for the 19-year-old who went missing after attending a rave with friends entered its fourth week.A spokesman told The Sun: "The investigation is ongoing and several lines of inquiry are being pursued” with a source close to the probe saying they were still hopeful of finding the teenager alive.

They insisted that the investigation had not yet classed Mr Slater as "missing feared dead", the newspaper reported.

It came as Mr Slater’s father called for Interpol and British police to join the search for his son - as relatives scoured a town where he is believed to have been spotted nine hours after his last confirmed sighting.

Warren Slater, 58, said British authorities needed to get involved after Spanish police called off the search for Jay in Tenerife, where he disappeared on June 17.

Speaking to The Sun from Tenerife, Mr Slater said: “As a family, we need to ask the British authorities to help. He's a British citizen. Get Interpol involved.

“At the moment, it’s just us. I haven’t got a team. We need a team to come over here and find out for us what the police are doing and what we need to do.

"Our hands are tied over here - we need experts.

“It’ll take an army 10 years to cover all this. I’d employ a team of Gurkhas."

An appeal poster for Jay Slater, 19, who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife (Family handout) (PA Media)

Mr Slater, 19, went missing shortly after leaving an AirBnB in northern Tenerife after being invited back to the property after a rave. His last confirmed sighting was in Masca just after 8am walking out of the village.

But family members on Monday were searching in the town of Santiago del Teide where he was allegedly spotted nine hours after he disappeared.

A witness reportedly claimed to have seen Jay in the village the day he disappeared, relatives last month said. There was also an alleged sighting of him on CCTV.

The witness claimed he was with a pair of men sitting on a bench outside a church, around three miles away from his last known location.

Police have scoured the town, and the sighting was not confirmed.

However, it raised questions because the reported sighting was at 6pm, some nine hours after he was last heard from.

Spanish police called off the search for the teen after helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find him.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

Friends have said he phoned them after missing a bus, saying he had "cut his leg" on a cactus, had "no idea where he was", was "lost in the mountains" and his phone battery was on "1%".

To date, more than £50,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to assist the search for the missing apprentice bricklayer.

In an update on Sunday, his mother Debbie Duncan, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support we have received and would like to thank the local hiking group for all of their help planning the routes to find our Jay.

“We have been contacted by a wonderful group of locals who have volunteered to continue the search.

“While they don’t wish to accept financial help for their search, we will be supporting them with supplies and are so grateful for their willingness to help.”