Jeezy Claims That Estranged Wife Jeannie Mai Wanted a Second Child in New Court Documents

The latest documents come shortly after Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence and child neglect in a separate court filing

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Jeannie Mai and Jeezy in 2020

Jeezy has alleged in new court documents that his estranged wife Jeannie Mai wanted a second child — and claims that she contacted their doctor about pursuing IVF after he told her he "planned to file for divorce."

In the Fulton County Superior Court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported on by TMZ, lawyers for the 46-year-old "Put On" rapper claim that he and Mai, 45, attempted to conceive a second child "naturally for over a year."

After Jeezy allegedly told her in June 2023 that he planned to file for divorce, Mai then "contacted their same doctor about In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)," a process that required permission from Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins), per the documents.

Mai has previously accused Jeezy of multiple instances of domestic abuse and child neglect that she claims took place during their relationship, which Jeezy has again denied in the latest filing.

A representative for Mai did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Saturday. A rep for Jeezy was not available for comment.



Gotham/WireImage Jeezy and Jeannie Mai at the Prabal Gurung NYFW Fashion Show in 2021

Jeezy's lawyers state in the filing that Mai's allegations were "all because the Petitioner declined to have a second baby with her, and the Petitioner decided to file this divorce action."

"The Petitioner had to contact the doctor directly in August 2023 to let her know that he would not be participating in the fertilization of any additional eggs with the Respondent," the court documents claim.

"If [he] were so violent as the Respondent claims, why would she want to have a second child with him? If the Petitioner were so irresponsible and created such an unsafe home environment for the parties’ minor child, why would the Respondent desperately want to have a second baby with the Petitioner? The answer is because the Petitioner is not violent, and the Petitioner is not irresponsible," the documents continue.

The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Monaco, have been battling over their prenuptial agreement and custody rights of their daughter since Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023. The musician is currently requesting joint physical and legal custody of Monaco.

Elsewhere in the latest documents, Jeezy alleges that Mai "introduced strife, physical and emotional abuse, and volatility into the parties’ marriage," and that she was "used to docile men."

Mai previously accused Jeezy, whom she wed in 2021, of multiple instances of abuse and neglect — including striking her with “a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye," pushing her down stairs, and leaving a weapon unattended in their marital house as their child allegedly discovered it.

Mai's allegations, made in a court filing obtained by PEOPLE, also included claims that the musician had "explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence.”

In response to her claims, in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time, Jeezy called them "not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved."

"This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he said. “It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

