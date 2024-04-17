Jeezy Requests Primary Custody of Daughter Monaco, 2, amid Divorce Proceedings with Jeannie Mai

The rapper filed for divorce in September after tying the knot with 'The Real' host in 2021

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Derek White/Getty Jeannie Mai (Left), Jeezy (Right)

Jeezy is asking for primary custody of daughter Monaco, 2, amid his divorce from estranged wife Jeannie Mai.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE and filed on April 10, the rapper, 46, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, has requested primary custody of his toddler daughter, whom he and Mai, 45, welcomed in January 2022. His new request supersedes the current custody and parenting schedule he and Mai worked out in mediation.

The rapper is claiming that he initially agreed to move to the basement of their shared home amid their separation, but says that Mai has since moved out of their house, taking Monaco with her. In the documents, Jeezy claims he "does not know where the minor child actually lives, or what or who is caring for the minor child while" Mai "is working."

Monaco Mai Jenkins Instagram Jeezy with his daughter, Monaco

He is also claiming that Mai has enlisted her mother and brother to care for their daughter for the majority of the time, alleging that her travel schedule isn't good for the toddler. He also claims that Mai withheld his time with Monaco for nearly two months.

The rapper was "only able to exercise parenting time with the minor child overnight" from April 8 to April 9 in Dallas, he claims, alleging that Monaco "was lethargic, appeared to be exhausted, and seemed to be underweight."

Jeezy believes Monaco "would have more stability" if he "had primary physical custody" of the child, the motion reads.

A hearing was scheduled for May 2.

Mai's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This past December, Jeezy accused Mai of acting as a "gatekeeper" of their daughter and asked a judge for a hearing to set "clearly defined" temporary legal and physical custody rights amid their divorce.

In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jeezy requested that a judge "address temporary custodial arrangements."

Monaco Mai Jenkins/Instagram Jeezy and daughter Monaco

According to the filing, both parties “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023.” However, the situation is “becoming increasingly less feasible.”

In the filing, Jeezy’s legal counsel states that while the “Soul Survivor” artist “does not believe that [Mai] is acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm,” he does suspect that she “has acted as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with [Monaco]."

The rapper filed for divorce from The Real host in September after two-and-a-half years of marriage. According to the filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Jeezy said the former couple are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation," and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."

