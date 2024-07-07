Jennie Garth Reunites with Ex-Husband Peter Facinelli for a 'Family Day Out' After Revealing They Are Friends Again

“I’m still in shock that nobody was pushed overboard!” Garth wrote on Instagram about their boat outing

jennie garth/Instagram

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli sealed their friendship with a boat day!

A week after Garth, 52, revealed that the former couple — who tied the knot in 2001 and split in 2012 — are “officially friends now” on her I Choose Me podcast, Facinelli, 50, organized a boat with their families, including their three daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, July 7, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared some snaps from the outing — and how it actually came to be.



“So, if you’ve heard this weeks I Choose Me podcast update you’ll know that there have been some BIG changes since my ex, Peter Facinelli, & I sat down to chat about all things co-parenting, divorce & bringing significant others into our children’s lives on the podcast,” she wrote in the caption.

Garth went on to say that when she decided to have the tough conversation, she “had hoped that it would bring some positive changes into both our families lives, but I truly didn’t think we would get to the point we’re at now!”

“We had a family day out,” she continued. “It was a beautiful day & seeing the girls happy made my heart feel so full!’

The actress also added a nod to husband Dave Abrams, writing, “We missed you hubs🤴,” and then jokingly said, “I’m still in shock that nobody was pushed overboard! 🤣 #success.”

“Thanks for organizing it @peterfacinelli,” she concluded with several hashtags: “#IChooseMe #family #reunited #lifeafterdivorce.”

jennie garth/Instagram Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli and their families on their boat day

Garth foreshadowed the outing in a five-minute July 1 episode of I Choose Me, sharing that she and the Twilight actor have been warming back up to each other and mixing their families, which include their daughters as well as Facinelli's son, Jack, 1, whom he shares with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison.

"He invited me to his son, Jack's, christening, and this week — get ready for it — we are all gonna be going on a boat together with the whole family,” she said of Facinelli, before jokingly adding, "Whether we push one another overboard, that's still TBD.”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli in 2010

In the same episode, the star opened up more about how she and Facinelli have struck up a friendship following a period of post-divorce tension.

"He even unblocked me from Instagram,” she said. "I've been blocked on his socials for so long that I [stopped] caring years ago. But I'm unblocked now, you guys. That's big news."

The couple’s newfound friendship comes after the pair had a candid, two-part podcast conversation on Garth’s podcast last month, in which the former couple discussed the highs and lows of co-parenting, splitting custody of their kids and weaving their new partners into their lives.

Speaking about Abrams and his own partner, Harrison, in the episode, Facinelli said, "I really look at it like, 'Wow, they’re incredibly fortunate to have had now these stepparents that they've gotten to know, that have added to their personalities, that they’ve grown through them.’ ”

