Jennifer Garner Says It Only Took Her '4 or 5 Months' Total to Conceive Her 3 Kids: 'I Was Born to Breed'

The actress shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex Ben Affleck

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner knew she was meant to be a mother.

Appearing alongside Christy Turlington on a new episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast in support of Every Mother Counts, the actress, 52, spoke about whether she enjoyed being pregnant. The star shares her three kids — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 – with ex Ben Affleck.

"Oh yeah. I was so lucky. I had great pregnancies. I've been pregnant three times in my life. I have three kids. I'm so lucky," Garner says. "I think combined, I tried...all of them were on purpose, I should say. And combined, I probably tried for four or five months."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Jennifer Garner

"Oh my gosh. I'm 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now," Garner jokes, with Corrigan adding, "You shouldn't be saying that out loud!"

"I'm not that worried about it. I don't really, I'm just saying, yeah, breeding. I was born to breed, for sure," Garner teases. "Big hips."

Garner's episode is part of About Your Mother, a special five-part series of Kelly Corrigan Wonders that features Corrigan and co-host Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts, with guests like Garner, Cindy Crawford, Amy Schumer and Bono, who reveal intimate details about the relationships with their moms and the life lessons those women passed on, with a goal of raising $100,000 for EMC.



Speaking with PEOPLE in April, the star shared the one thing she asks for from her kids every Mother's Day.

"I have one ask, and it is that when my kids were really little, on some Mother's Day, they all sat on my lap one after the other all at once for a picture," Garner recalled.

"And I want that picture every year, even though it's ridiculous at this point. They're so big. But I make them take it and they are just like, 'Mom.' But that's my ask."

Nathan Howard/Getty Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet

In March, Garner shared with PEOPLE that her kids are giving her the most joy as she got ready to celebrate her 52nd birthday. "They're really solid right now," said the star.

"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them."

Asked if it's difficult to let her kids make their own decisions, Garner admitted it's "so hard."

"I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should,' " she said. "I really have to sit on my hands."

Every Mother Counts works to help make pregnancy and childbirth safe for everyone, everywhere. To donate, go to everymothercounts.org/donate. Listen to the special five-part podcast series, created in partnership with Kelly Corrigan Wonders, wherever you get your podcasts.



