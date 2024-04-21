Jennifer Lopez Rocks Cream Bodycon Dress as She Struts Ahead of 'Mom’s Night Out'

The star showed off her stunning figure before hitting the town in a new video

Instagram/jlo Jennifer Lopez before her 'Mom's Night Out' on April 20

Jennifer Lopez knows how to hit the town in style!

The singer and actress, 54, showed off her latest night-out ensemble in an Instagram post on April 20, which she captioned, “Mom’s Night Out.”

In the clip, soundtracked by Young Miko and Bizarrap’s “Young Miko: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 58,” the mom of two showed off her stunning figure in a cream-colored bodycon dress.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Is 'Still Deciding' on Her Met Gala Look: 'I Like Options!'

The midi dress made for a simple but sophisticated nighttime look with its high neck, subtle leg slits and tailored-to-perfection fit.

The This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story star paired the cream frock with brown slingback pumps with gold details, which she tied in with her jewelry: chunky bracelets and huge hoop earrings.

She also accessorized with a cream handbag — with a pop of animal print — and, later in the evening, a matching eggshell trench coat.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Takes Barbiecore Pink to the Max in Valentino Mini and Heels: See the Look

The simple but effortlessly chic outfit had the star feeling herself as, in the clip she shared, Lopez strutted around and smiled as the cameraperson — perhaps husband Ben Affleck? — followed her around.

"Where are you headed?” the person behind the camera asked and Lopez, without hesitation, simply replied, “Out.”

She then grabbed her purse and exited dramatically, flipping her hair as she went.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lopez’s fashionable “Mom’s Night Out” marks a night away from the loves of her life: her 16-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez with her two kids, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme

Since tying the knot with Affleck, 51, Lopez is also stepmom to his children Samuel, 12, Seraphina 15, and Violet, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Says Her Kids 'Love' and 'Appreciate' Stepdad Ben Affleck: 'He's a Wonderful Father'

Before they married in August 2022, Lopez told Vogue that the two were handling the blending of their families with “so much care.”

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him,” she added at the time.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.