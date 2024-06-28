Jeremy Corbyn backed by scores of Labour members in Islington North who openly urge locals to vote for him

Jitendra Joshi and Nicholas Cecil
·2 min read
Jeremy Corbyn is standing as an independent against Labour in Islington North (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Jeremy Corbyn has won the backing of 72 Islington North Labour Party members past or present who have written a letter to voters urging them to support him.

The move comes as the ex-Labour leader is battling it out against the official Labour candidate, local councillor Praful Nargund, in the north London seat.

Some members of Islington North Labour Party Executive committee members have resigned in support of Mr Corbyn.

Out of the 72 signatories, 27 signed the letter having quit the party since Mr Corbyn had the whip removed but before 2024 and when he announced he would be standing as an MP.

The letter states: “We have been proud to stand alongside Jeremy over the course of ten General Elections.

“This year, we will be campaigning for him as an independent candidate for Islington North.

“Many of us have already resigned or been expelled from the Labour Party as a result.

“Those of us who are still in the Party know our support for Jeremy will result in the termination of our membership. We do not take this decision lightly, but it is time to take a stand in the name of democracy and justice.”

While the move is a blow to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who opposed allowing Mr Corbyn to stand as a Labour candidate, most constituencies in London have thousands of Labour party members.

The race is close, according to one poll putting Labour narrowly ahead of Mr Corbyn, though, another one suggested he was trailing by a significant margin.

The letter adds: “We will campaign on the same principles we have always had. That includes ending all privatisation of our NHS in order to restore the principle of free, public and universal healthcare.

“Jeremy has always been an honest, brave and principled voice. We need that voice now, more than ever. We implore Labour voters to support Jeremy Corbyn as an independent candidate, and vote for him on the 4th July.”

