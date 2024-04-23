Jerry Seinfeld Admits He's Still 'a Little Bit' Bothered by “Seinfeld”'s Controversial End but Doesn't 'Believe in Regret'

"I think it's arrogant to think you could have done something different," the comedian, 69, said of looking back on the sitcom finale

Jerry Seinfeld looks back at the end of Seinfeld with mixed emotions.

A quarter century after the two-episode finale of the hit sitcom aired, Jerry, 69, admitted that the ending bothers him “a little bit” even now.

Seinfeld ended with Jerry, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) in a jail cell after being found guilty for unknowingly violating a local Good Samaritan law in a small town.

The comedian told GQ Hype that, in retrospect, the ending wasn’t quite satisfying but he doesn’t dwell too much on it. “I don’t believe in regret,” he said. “I think it’s arrogant to think you could have done something different. You couldn’t. That’s why you did what you did.”

However, on the point of analyzing the finale, he shared that he’d recently talked to Curb Your Enthusiasm writer Jeff Schaffer and his former collaborator, Larry David, about “TV finales and which we thought were great” — and none of them, poignantly, named Seinfeld among the best.

“I feel Mad Men was the greatest. A lot of people like the Bob Newhart one. Mary Tyler Moore was okay,” Jerry told the outlet. “I think Mad Men was the greatest final moment of a series I’ve ever seen. So satisfying. So funny.”

He revealed that the team behind the drama series, which concluded in 2015 after seven seasons, “had sat and watched the Seinfeld finale, trying to figure out what went wrong. And it was obviously about the final scene, leaving them in the jail cell.”

Jerry admitted that he and the powers that be behind the series “were affected by some things that people had said,” including that the characters “were selfish or whatever.”

“And looking back on it, I think they were great! I love them,” he told the outlet. “First of all, you’re not doing comedy without self-directed individuals. That’s an essential element of comedy, since Shakespeare and forever. You can’t do comedy without selfish people. That’s what people relate to.”

Joey Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Phil Morris as Jackie Chiles, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer in the finale of 'Seinfeld'

Since the finale aired in 1998, Jerry and his castmates have commented plenty on the series’ final note, with the creator teasing a potential twist to come for the characters during a recent standup set in Boston in October.

During the set, Jerry was asked by an audience member if he “liked” Seinfeld’s ending, to which he replied: “Something is going to happen with that ending — it hasn't happened yet."

The audience cheered in response, and Jerry added, "And just what you have been thinking about, Larry and I have been thinking about, so you'll see.”

Spike Nannarello/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander as George Costanza in 'Seinfeld'

Earlier this month, David, 76, reflected on the Seinfeld finale, too, just days after Curb Your Enthusiasm aired its final episode with a poignant, full-circle moment that brought fans back to the end of Seinfeld.

David admitted during a panel at PaleyFest LA on April 18 that he saw “probably a couple” negative reviews of Seinfeld’s finale at the time, adding, “At the time, I think it did bother me.”

He also joked to the crowd at the topic of Seinfeld’s finale: “F--- you! You didn’t like the first one? F--- you!”

Schaffer, an executive producer on Curb, said of the parallels between the two finales: “It was just incredible by the way, getting to bring all that full circle and then getting to do it one last time in the season finale. As Jerry [Seinfeld] said, it was a joke 26 years in the making. It's neat that you can stick around long enough to do that.”

Seinfeld is available to stream in full on Netflix.



