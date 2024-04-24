Jerry Seinfeld Jokes He 'Enjoyed' When Larry David Attacked Elmo on “Today”: 'Even Treasures Need a Beating'

In February, David shocked audiences when he surprise attacked the Sesame Street character live on the 'Today' show

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Jerry Seinfeld (left) and Larry David attacking Elmo

It was the punch seen around the world, but Jerry Seinfeld was all for Larry David’s primetime attack on Elmo.

On Feb. 1, David, 76, was on the Today show and waiting backstage when Elmo began discussing mental health with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin and got the surprise of a lifetime. The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator walked onto the set and began to attack the beloved Sesame Street character, while Kotb, Guthrie and Melvin watched in shock.

The on-air attack caused an outpouring of support and defense for Elmo — T-Pain was quick to comment on it — but David’s friend and longtime collaborator has his back, too.

“Did you see when Larry David was here and he attacked Elmo?” Jenna Bush Hager asked Seinfeld, 69, during his appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, April 24.

Kotb, 59, said it was “sad,” while Seinfeld insisted, “No, I liked it. I enjoyed that!”

“Elmo is an American treasure!” Bush Hager, 42, said.

“Well, even treasures need a beating once in awhile,” Seinfeld said, holding fast to his defense of David.

Bush Hager accused him of “just standing up for your friend, that’s not true!” to which Seinfeld then gave in, admitting, “That is true.”

Related: Larry David Jokes Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale Was a 'F--- You' to Everyone Who Hated the Seinfeld Finale

After his attack on Elmo — whose appearance on Today was prompted by a tweet checking in on his friends the day before — Guthrie, 52, told David, "Larry, you've gone too far this time."

"Somebody had to do it!" David replied. "Is anybody really surprised?"

Al Roker then quipped as they all talked over one another, laughing and in shock still.

JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Larry David (left) and Jerry Seinfeld at a 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' event in 2009

Related: Jerry Seinfeld Admits He's Still 'a Little Bit' Bothered by Seinfeld's Controversial End but Doesn't 'Believe in Regret'

On Late Night with Seth Meyers the following day, David tried to play coy about the interaction. "I don't think I want to talk about it," he deadpanned.

But Meyers, 50, persisted: "The clip is going around online, Larry. You can't hid from this, Larry. Elmo, some might say, is loved by all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

David then admitted to the attack before launching into an explanation of what motivated him, mimicking Elmo's high-pitched voice in the process.

"Elmo was, he was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word," David lamented. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I don't think I can take another second of this!' And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him!"

"I couldn't take it!" David said, in his signature, frustrated delivery.

He then took back his previous apology as he told Meyers, "And you know what? I would do it again!"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.