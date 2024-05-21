Jessica Alba Makes an Action-Packed Comeback in Brutal “Trigger Warning ”Trailer

After a hiatus from working onscreen, Jessica Alba leads Netflix’s ‘Trigger Warning’ as star and executive producer

Jessica Alba is back in action-movie star mode.

The actress, 43, stars in a feature film for the first time since 2019 in Netflix's Trigger Warning, which she also worked on as an executive producer.

Alba plays Parker, a Special Forces commando who “is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died,” according to the film's synopsis.

“Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad,” the synopsis reads.

Her "search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown."

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Jessica Alba on the set of 2024's Trigger Warning

Alba made a name for herself in sci-fi series Dark Angel and such action-packed flicks as Fantastic Four and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. In 2012 she launched sustainable health and wellness brand the Honest Company, which earned her a spot on Forbes' list of America's wealthiest self-made women in 2016.

In 2021, Alba took the company public. She stepped down as its Chief Creative Officer in April 2024.

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber and Jessica Alba in 2024's Trigger Warning

Alba's last feature film was 2019's Killers Anonymous. She has worked only sparingly since then, aside from her two-season role on L.A.'s Finest in 2019 and 2020. Of “taking a break for so long from” acting, Alba said in 2021, “it allows me to have the freedom as a storyteller to just be completely present and try things and I really love it. And it's brought me real joy.”

Trigger Warning — directed by Mouly Surya and also starring Tone Bell, Gabriel Basso, Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon — is on Netflix June 21.



