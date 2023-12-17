Jimmy Butler saves night for Heat with game-winner at buzzer. Takeaways from victory over Bulls

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 118-116 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at Kaseya Center to avenge Thursday’s loss to the Bulls as part of the teams’ two-game set in Miami, improving to 2-1 during the four-game homestand. The Heat closes the homestand on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Jimmy Butler saved the night for the Heat with a game-winning shot at the final buzzer after another shaky fourth-quarter.

The Heat again played without two starters, as center Bam Adebayo missed his seventh straight game because of a left hip contusion and guard Tyler Herro missed his 18th straight game because of a sprained right ankle.

But the Heat did get forward Haywood Highsmith and guard Josh Richardson back. Highsmith returned after sitting out the previous five games with a lower back contusion and Richardson returned after sitting out the previous two games with a non-COVID illness and then back spasms.

The Heat again overcame the absence of multiple starters on Saturday, but the win came with a dramatic finish.

After the Heat entered the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead, the Bulls began the final period on a 31-17 run to rally and take a three-point lead with 3:33 to play.

The two teams then traded baskets until Kyle Lowry hit a layup to tie the game with 31 seconds to play.

After Bulls center Nikola Vucevic missed a hook shot with 14.9 seconds remaining, the Heat opted against calling a timeout. Instead, the Heat cleared the floor for a Butler isolation.

Butler delivered in the clutch, hitting a game-winning 20-foot jumper over Bulls guard Coby White as the final buzzer sounded.

Butler closed the victory with a game-high 28 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

This marked the end of a wild came that included multiple big runs for both teams.

The Heat opened the game on a 13-4 run, as its lead grew to as large as 15 points early in the second quarter.

But the Bulls closed the first half on a 33-19 run behind hot three-point shooting to cut the deficit to one entering halftime. Chicago exploded for 33 points on 7-of-15 shooting from deep in the second quarter to cut into Miami’s lead.

The Bulls carried that momentum into the second half, taking a seven-point lead with 5:53 left in the third quarter.

But the Heat responded by closing the period on a 24-6 run to take an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, setting the game up for the eventful final period.

Despite the win, Saturday was a continuation of the Heat’s late-game issues, as it entered with the NBA’s 28th-ranked fourth-quarter offensive rating, 24th-ranked fourth-quarter defensive rating and 29th-ranked fourth-quarter net rating.

The Bulls outscored the Heat 36-27 in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Even in Saturday’s win, the Heat’s defensive struggles continued.

The Bulls carved up the Heat’s defense on Thursday, totaling 124 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 14-of-36 (38.9 percent) shooting from three-point range while committing just five turnovers. Chicago also scored 52 paint points with the help of 35 attempts from within the restricted area in the victory, with Miami delivering a sluggish defensive effort on the second night of the back-to-back.

It looked like the rest and a few adjustments would lead to a better defensive display for the Heat early on Saturday, forcing the Bulls into five turnovers in the first 7:22. That’s the same amount of turnovers the Bulls had for the entire game on Thursday.

But after scoring just 24 points and committing six turnovers in the first quarter, the Bulls settled down and again found success against the Heat’s defense.

The Bulls totaled 92 points over the final three quarters, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 16 of 38 (42.1 percent) from three-point range in the loss. Chicago committed nine turnovers over the final three quarters.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with a team-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 shooting from the foul line. Patrick Williams contributed 25 points and White added 22 points for the Bulls.

The Heat’s defense continues to be a concern, as it entered Saturday with the NBA’s 14th-ranked defensive rating (allowing 113.5 points per 100 possessions) for the season and 22nd-ranked defensive rating (allowing 118.7 points per 100 possessions) over the last 10 games. This comes after the Heat has finished with a top-10 defensive rating in seven of the last eight seasons.

Getting its best defensive player, Adebayo, back will obviously help the Heat. But we’ll soon find out if Miami’s defensive issues extend beyond Adebayo’s absence.

Kevin Love caught fire for the Heat in the first half, continuing his encouraging stretch as the Heat’s backup center.

Love scored 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from three-point range in his first five minutes on the court after entering off the Heat’s bench midway through the first quarter. It marked the most threes he has made in any quarter this season.

Love went on to hit his fifth three on his fifth three-point attempt 11 seconds into the second quarter.

Love finished the win with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 shooting from three-point range. It’s the most points he has scored and more threes he has made in a game since joining the Heat midway through last season.

This is just the continuation of a quality stretch from Love since taking over as the Heat’s backup center just a few weeks after beginning the season as the starting power forward.

Love, 35, entered Saturday averaging 10 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his last 10 games. The Heat has outscored opponents by nine points per 100 possessions with Love on the court this season.

Highsmith returned, but didn’t return to his starting role.

Highsmith started in 14 straight games before his five-game absence. On Saturday, he returned but played as a reserve.

Instead, the Heat used the starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Orlando Robinson on Saturday for the sixth straight game.

Highsmith entered for his first action with 2:27 left in the first quarter and was immediately tasked with defending the Bulls’ leading scorer DeMar DeRozan.

Highsmith finished his return with two points on 1-of-2 shooting from the field, one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench.

Whether Saturday’s move to the bench was temporary as Highsmith works his way back into form after missing time because of his injury or more of a permanent switch remains to be seen.

The Heat went with a 10-man rotation on Saturday, playing Jaime Jaquez Jr., Love, Richardson, Highsmith and Thomas Bryant off the bench.

The list of those available for the Heat who did not play included Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic, RJ Hampton and Cole Swider.

As the Heat begins to get healthier, the schedule is about to get tougher.

With Saturday’s win, the Heat improved to 11-2 this season against teams that entered Saturday with a losing record. But Miami is just 4-9 against teams that entered Saturday with a winning record.

Up next for the Heat is a stretch of games that includes a bunch of games against teams with winning record.

Nine of the Heat’s next 12 games come against teams that currently stand above the .500 mark. It begins Monday against the team with the top record in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves.

This challenging segment of the schedule also includes a five-game West Coast trip that includes matchups against quality teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

As for Saturday’s game against Chicago, it marked the final regular-season matchup against between the Heat and Bulls. The Heat and Bulls split the regular-season series 2-2.

This marks the fastest a Heat-Bulls regular-season series with at least three games has finished, surpassing the previous quickest date of Jan. 27 during the 2016-17 season.