Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Travis Kelce Is 'Still' Taylor Swift's 'Broke Boyfriend' Despite $34 Million Chiefs Contract

The comedian cracked a few jokes about the NFL player's pockets during a recent broadcast

Travis Kelce may have a jaw-dropping new salary, but he’s still got a ways to go to impress Jimmy Kimmel.

On the April 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night talk show host, 56, weighed in on the athlete’s recent two-year contract extension deal in the midst of dating Taylor Swift.

“Congratulations to Travis Kelce,” Kimmel began. “Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, February 2024

However, the comedian seems to think that this is overshadowed by the pro baller, 34, dating the pop star, also 34.

Kimmel joked that Swift would consider Kelce’s contract amount to be “gum money.”

“Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?” Kimmel said during his show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Forbes named the “Fortnight” singer a billionaire in October 2023 and reported her net worth at $1.1 billion.

“Another weird thing about dating Taylor Swift is you can be one of the great players of all time, and this is the reaction you get to your contract extension,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel then showed a screenshot of a selfie video of Kelce that the Chiefs shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the big news. The photo also showed comments left by fans.

“His eyes full of tears [crying emoji] this baby,” one user wrote.

Another said, “he’s so babygirl.” As Kimmel continued to read the comments, he also pointed out one that called Kelce “pookiest pookie.”

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, October 2023

“I’m not sure if he’s a football player or a kitten,” Kimmel said.

He then shifted gears to congratulate Swift on being “the first artist in history to occupy all of the top 14 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.”

Kimmel also noted that “29 of the 31 tracks on her new album are in the top 50.”

While Kimmel and the rest of the world did not get to experience The Tortured Poets Department until after its April 19 release, multiple sources told PEOPLE the 2024 Super Bowl winner got an early listen.

"He is always in awe of her," one source told PEOPLE of Kelce's reaction to his girlfriend's eleventh studio album.

Some of the lyrics appear to reference her relationship with Kelce through football terms.

"So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown," Swift sings on "The Alchemy.”

