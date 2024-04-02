Everything you need to know about true crime series The Jinx Part Two

The Jinx Part Two is a follow up to the acclaimed 2015 docu-series. (Sky/NOW)

The Jinx was the true crime documentary that shocked the world when its subject, Robert Durst, admitted to multiple murders whilst alone and still wearing a microphone.

Now the creators of the groundbreaking series are ready to return with new evidence, interviews, and insight into the convicted killer's life behind bars after the original documentary was released. While the response to the original series meant that much of the real-life events garnered huge public interest, there are still things that people will only find out through the new series.

Here is everything that we know so far about The Jinx — Part Two.

When is The Jinx Part Two airing on TV?

In this 2003 file photo Robert Durst, left, sits in a courtroom during a pre-trial hearing. He was the subject of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. (AP Photo)

The Jinx Part Two premieres on HBO and its streaming service Max on Tuesday, 21 April in the US. The good news is that UK viewers won't have to wait too long to enjoy the series too because it will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Monday, 22 April.

Read more: TV shows and movies that led to real-world change

The new true crime docu-series will have six episodes, which will be released on a weekly basis on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

What is The Jinx Part Two about?

Director Andrew Jarecki is following up the original series with a new docu-series, which follows the events in the years after The Jinx was released. (AP)

Directed by Andrew Jarecki —who helmed the first series and the 2010 film inspired by Durst's wife's disappearance All Good Things— the new documentary will continue the filmmaker's investigation into Durst's crimes.

The 2015 documentary examined three cases linked to New York real estate heir: the 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack, the 2000 murder of Susan Berman, and the 2001 killing of his neighbour Morris Black in Galveston, Texas. Durst approached Jarecki about being interviewed for the documentary after the release of All Good Things, and it was the first time he agreed to speak with a journalist.

In Part Two, Jarecki and HBO will explore the eight years since the original series came out and the murder trial that led to Durst being convicted in 2021. It will contain new interviews with witnesses who had not come forward before, it will uncover hidden material, and it will also include Durst's prison calls.

Story continues

What happened to Robert Durst?

Robert Durst was convicted of the 2000 murder of Susan Berman in 2021, he was given a life sentence. Durst died in 2022. (AP)

As a result of the evidence presented in the documentary, and the recorded confession that features in the documentary's finale, Durst was arrested and was charged with the 2000 murder of Susan Berman. He was arrested the day before the finale aired on TV in 2015.

Durst was put on trial and convicted in 2021, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Previously, Durst was charged with murder in the 2001 death of his neighbour Morris Black, he was acquitted of the crime.

He was later charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of McCormack in October 2021. However, Durst died on 10 January, 2022 from a cardiac arrest before he could be put on trial.

Is there a trailer for The Jinx Part Two?

Yes, a trailer has been revealed for The Jinx — Part Two by HBO on 27 March. It explored the aftermath of the release of the first docu-series, and teased the new evidence and interviews that it will include. There were also excerpts of interviews included with Durst from prison.

Watch the trailer for The Jinx — Part Two:

The Jinx Part Two premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Monday, 22 April.