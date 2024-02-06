Jo Martin talks possible Doctor Who return

James Pardon - BBC

Former Doctor Who star Jo Martin has teased a possible return to the sci-fi franchise.

In 2022, Martin portrayed an incarnation of the Doctor, known as the Fugitive Doctor, in the thirteenth season of Doctor Who opposite Jodie Whittaker.

In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, Martin was asked if she'd like to appear in the BBC show again now that the Doctor is able to revisit old faces.

James Pardon - BBC

Related: Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa posts support for Millie Gibson after exit reports

The actress cryptically replied: "Watch this space," before later adding: "You never know what's going to happen. And being a Doctor as well, you never know when they're going to call."

Martin's comments come after she unveiled her first action figure, released to celebrate Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, last month.

Introducing the figurine herself in a Character Options YouTube video, Martin said: "No one can ever take this from me. This is amazing."

Martin will next appear in the new mystery series The Marlow Murder Club on Drama and UKTV Play.

The series, which also stars Samantha Bond and Cara Horgan, follows three women who band together to solve a mystery in their quiet community of Marlow.

Ben Blackall - BBC

Along with acting, Martin is also a writer, having penned the play Shoot 2 Win about a netball team in Stratford, London, which eventually made it all the way to New York. She told Digital Spy that a follow-up play is on the cards.

"I'm looking at Shoot 2 Win at the moment, and I'm going do, 'What happens 30 years on from where I left these women?'" Martin said.

"And so I'm trying — I'm not 'trying'. I'm actually doing. So Shoot 2 Win 2 is coming."



Episodes 1 and 2 of The Marlow Murder Club will air in March on Drama and UKTV Play.

You Might Also Like