Joanne Froggatt expecting first baby

**DIGITAL USE ONLY** The Downton Abbey star revealed her baby bump on the red carpet at the Into Film Awards in London on Tuesday. Joanne, 43, hasn't revealed the identity of her baby's father, but she was spotted holding hands with a man, reportedly named Mark, in August last year. According to The Standard, a source close to the Liar star previously revealed, "Joanne is really enjoying her time with Mark." The news of the actress's pregnancy comes four years after she and IT consultant James Cannon split in February 2020. The pair were married for eight years.