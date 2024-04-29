Joe Alwyn Is 'Doing Well' and 'Focused on Work' amid Taylor Swift Album Release: Source (Exclusive)

Alwyn and the 'Tortured Poets Department' singer broke up in 2023 after six years of dating

As Taylor Swift's new record-breaking album tops the streaming charts, her ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, is focusing on his own work.

"Joe's doing well," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He's focused on work. He splits his time between London and NYC."

Swift, 34, and the actor — who most recently starred alongside Bella Ramsey in Catherine Called Birdy on Prime Video — broke up last year, and their split was confirmed by PEOPLE in early April 2023.

Although Swift has never confirmed who she is referring to with some of her lyrics about heartbreak on the newest album, fans have theorized that she may have written about Alwyn, as well as The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, whom she had a brief fling with before she and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began dating.

On "So Long, London," Swift details grappling with loneliness and trying to save a relationship that may be coming to an end.

"I stopped trying to make him laugh/ Stopped trying to drill the safe," she sings, later making a reference to "the house in the Heath" she left behind.

“He’s dating and happy,” an Alwyn source previously told PEOPLE. “He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”

He has since “moved on” from the Tortured Poets Department singer and “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her,” the source added. “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

The source noted of his career, "Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight."

The actor is next set to appear alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons and Hong Chau in Oscar-winner Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness, set to release on June 21, 2024.

Swift and The Favourite actor dated for over six years, beginning in 2017, but they split due to “differences in their personalities," a source close to them told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup.

Another Alwyn source previously said that the actor was interested in keeping his romance with Swift "his own personal story." The relationship initially "took a lot of people by surprise," the source added, but Alwyn "wasn’t showing off."

Swift has since moved on from her relationship with Alwyn and has been dating Kelce for over six months.



The singer's new two-part album The Tortured Poets Department officially dropped on April 19 and has broken a number of records, including having the "largest streaming week ever for an album."

Per a press release from Swift's record label, Republic Records, the record is the "fastest album to surpass 1 billion global album streams in history" and became the best-selling album of 2024 so far in under 48 hours.

