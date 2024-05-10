Joe Swash is open to having another baby with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has admitted he is open to having another baby with wife Stacey Solomon.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, share son Rex and daughters Rose and Belle – the latter of whom they welcomed last year. Their family also includes Stacey's sons Leighton and Zach from previous relationships, and Joe's son Harry from a previous one.

Despite Stacey insisting last year that they "don’t want any more" children now, Joe has expressed an openness to expanding the family further.

“I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids," he told The Mirror. "So you never know what life’s going to throw at you. But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

Opening up further about having children from a wide range of ages, Joe added: “The big challenge is that they’re all different stages. We need to keep an eye on everyone’s needs to make sure they’re all being met.

“It’s really hard. When you’re tired you feel like a zombie. But they’re your kids and it’s the most fulfilling job in the world.”

He added: “We both sing off the same hymn sheet but Stacey has more willpower. So sometimes I will give in if they’re driving me mad.”

Joe's latest comments echo similar sentiments from last year, the I'm a Celebrity winner telling OK! at the time: "The baby bit goes so fast, and then before you know it, they're toddlers.

"Then you yearn for babies again. We're slightly addicted to babies – it's so nice to be needed. You think: 'Six has to be it', but I'd never say never."

