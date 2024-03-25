John Calipari expects to be back as Kentucky’s head coach next season. ‘I love this job.’

John Calipari expects to stay put at the University of Kentucky.

That much was clear from Calipari’s appearance on his final radio show of the 2023-24 season Monday night. The UK head coach was addressing Kentucky basketball fans for the first time since his postgame press conference following the Wildcats’ season-ending loss four days earlier.

“I have had better weekends,” Calipari said to begin the show, which is hosted by UK broadcaster Tom Leach. “Hurting. Our team — players, staff, their families — we’re all hurting. I’m hurting for them, but I’m hurting. I’m hurting for our fans, and I know many fans out there are hurting. But I want to say: No one is hurting more than me right now.”

Calipari was contrite during his opening statement and talked about the “standard” of Kentucky basketball, something he said he has embraced since arriving in Lexington in 2009.

“We have a standard here,” Calipari said. “… My standard is we’re playing to play deep into the NCAA Tournament and compete for national titles. And win national titles. I wanted this job knowing that was the case. I love this job knowing that was the case. I never left this job.

“But that’s what the standard is for me.”

Calipari said he had not yet met with UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart following Thursday’s loss. Calipari and Barnhart did talk in the Wildcats’ locker room after that game, but they have a more formal meeting at the conclusion of each season to go over the previous campaign and look at possible changes moving forward.

The 65-year-old coach said he was open to changes after another early exit in the NCAA Tournament.

“I look forward to hearing his thoughts,” Calipari said. “How we can be better.”

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to 14-seeded Oakland last week.

Kentucky was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a first-round loss to 14-seeded Oakland on Thursday night, a defeat that came two years after the Wildcats’ stunning upset at the hands of 15-seeded Saint Peter’s, another first-round exit from March Madness.

The latest loss means UK has won only one game in the past four NCAA Tournaments, and the Cats have not advanced beyond the first week of the event since 2019, when Calipari led Kentucky to the Elite Eight, falling to Auburn in overtime with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

After that 2018-19 season ended — and amid interest from UCLA regarding its open head coaching position — Calipari agreed to a 10-year, $86 million contract extension that set him up to be the highest-paid coach in college basketball and while leading the Wildcats’ program through 2029, when he turns 70 years old.

There are still five years and $44.5 million on that deal, and UK would owe Calipari more than $33 million over the remainder of the contract if it wanted to part ways with him this offseason.

At the time he signed the contract extension, Calipari had led Kentucky to seven Elite Eights, four Final Fours and the 2012 national title over a 10-year span. But this recent NCAA Tournament drought — just one March Madness victory since agreeing to the new deal — has put UK fans on edge, especially following the latest loss, which spelled the end of the season for a beloved Wildcats team featuring players such as Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham and Antonio Reeves, all of who might have played their final game for Kentucky on Thursday night.

Reeves and fellow fifth-year college player Tre Mitchell are the only certain departures off the 2023-24 roster, but Dillingham and Sheppard are both considered NBA lottery picks in this year’s draft, and they could be among several UK players to leave the program this offseason.

Calipari has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country coming to town for next season. Kentucky could still return a few players off the 2023-24 roster, and the UK coaching staff is also expected to take a long look at possible additions in the NCAA transfer portal over the next few weeks.

This story will be updated.

