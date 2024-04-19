Canada urges halt to escalating violence as Israel suspected of airstrike on Iran

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

OTTAWA — The prime minister is urging de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, though he stopped short Friday of condemning Israel for a suspected retaliatory strike in Iran that Canada had counselled against.

Justin Trudeau said Canada condemns Iran's "absolutely irresponsible" missile attack on Israel over the weekend, saying it created the danger of more escalation.

He once again called for more humanitarian aid to flow into the Gaza Strip and for the militant group Hamas to lay down its arms and release Israeli hostages.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has also co-signed a lengthy statement that touches on the Israel-Hamas war, the humanitarian plight in Gaza and attacks on ships off the coast of Yemen.

The statement was issued in Italy by foreign ministers from the G7, which represents like-minded, wealthy countries such as the United States and France.

The ministers also condemned Iran for attacking Israel and took note of reports that Israel was behind a drone attack on a major airbase in Iran earlier Friday.

The two countries have been in a proxy war for decades but Iran struck Israel directly for the first time Saturday in retaliation for what it believed was an Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria.

Canada, the U.S. and other countries had urged Israel not to fire back, but Israel's government insisted it would attack Iran.

Trudeau, who held a news conference Friday in Victoria, said the G7 ministers agreed "everything needs to be done to prevent further escalation in the region" and reiterated his support for a two-state solution.

"That is the only long-term solution for the region for peace and stability: a peaceful, secure, democratic Israel living alongside a peaceful, secure, democratic Palestinian state," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Quebec labour code doesn't infringe rights of casino managers, Supreme Court rules

    OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says excluding front-line supervisors at a Montreal casino from organizing under the Quebec labour-relations regime does not infringe their constitutional rights. In a ruling today, the top court says barring managers from the regime under a provision of the Quebec labour code is not a violation of their Charter guarantee of freedom of association. Seventy per cent of the operation supervisors assigned to gaming tables at Casino de Montréal were members of an

  • Superheroes symphony set to soar onto the stage in Windsor

    The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is set to bring to life the iconic themes and music that have defined the world of superheroes across generations.WSO kicks off a series of three superheroes concerts at Nature Farm Fresh Recreation Centre in Leamington on Friday night. Shows will also be held Saturday and Sunday at The Capitol Theatre.Robert Franz, the orchestra's conductor and music director, said they decided to do the superheroes concerts because "the music is spectacular," adding there a

  • The Netherlands gifts 100,000 tulips to the Ukrainian city of Lviv

    Flower therapy is flourishing in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, after the Netherlands gifted 100,000 tulip bulbs. The local council is hoping the flowers will be a comfort to residents coping with the continuing war.

  • Curbside recycling changes in Saint John will end nighttime collection

    Saint John will be rolling out a new curbside recycling program at the beginning of May that will see all residents putting their recycling out by 7 a.m. for collection, with no more nighttime pickup, as Miller Waste, a private company, takes over collection."The majority of the residents will also see a change in the day of the week in which they have the recycling collected," said Tim O'Reilly, director of public works for the city, adding there will be no change to garbage collection.The move

  • Prince George Walmart closed after being rammed by vehicle

    The Walmart in Prince George, B.C., has been closed indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the side of the building.Extensive damage has been done to the exterior of the building, with a gaping hole in the concrete wall.RCMP say it happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, and that the driver was a young person. The driver was transported to hospital, without serious injuries.No one else was in the vehicle, police say. Investigators say family is cooperating with the investigation. A statement post

  • French police say no weapons found on man detained at Iranian consulate in Paris

    Police said Friday they found no weapons on a man detained at the Iranian consulate in Paris after responding to a report of a suspicious man possibly carrying a grenade and explosives vest.

  • Israel's Iran attack carefully calibrated after internal splits, US pressure

    DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's apparent strike on Iran after days of vacillation was small and appeared calibrated to dial back risks of a major war, even if the sheer fact it happened at all shattered a taboo of direct attacks that Tehran broke days earlier. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet had initially approved plans for a strike on Monday night inside Iranian territory to respond forcefully to last Saturday's missile and drones from Iran, but held back at the last-minute, three sources with knowledge of the situation said. By then, the sources said, the three voting members of the war cabinet had already ruled out the most drastic response - a strike on strategic sites including Iran's nuclear facilities whose destruction would almost certainly provoke a wider regional conflict.

  • Iran and Israel have averted an all-out war – for now

    The scope of Israel’s military response to Iran’s first-ever direct attack on the country remains murky. Israeli officials have yet to publicly acknowledge responsibility for reported overnight explosions in parts of Iran on Friday. Tehran has dismissed these as attacks by “tiny drones” that were shot down by its air defense systems.

  • Sask. highway conditions worsen as spring snowstorm tapers

    Portion of Highway 11 was temporarily closed on Friday morning

  • US sanctions ally of Israeli minister, fundraisers for 'extremist' settlers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an ally of Israel's far-right national security minister and two entities that raised money for Israeli men accused of settler violence, the latest actions aimed against those Washington blames for an escalation of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The sanctions, in addition to those already imposed on five settlers and two unauthorized outposts already this year, are the latest sign of growing U.S. frustration with the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The moves on Friday, which freeze any U.S. assets held by those targeted and generally bar Americans from dealing with them, hit two organizations that launched fundraising campaigns to support settlers accused of violence and targeted by previous sanctions, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

  • Federal dental plan 'getting better every day,' says Dental Association of P.E.I.

    The Dental Association of P.E.I. is sounding considerably more upbeat about a federal dental program for seniors than it did at the end of March.In an interview with Island Morning host Laura Chapin last month, association president Dr. Brian Barrett expressed concern about the administrative burden of the program and the fees it was offering to dentists.Following a Wednesday evening meeting with federal Health Minister Mark Holland, Barrett expressed some satisfaction with changes that have bee

  • US House advances $95 billion Ukraine-Israel package toward Saturday vote

    The U.S. House of Representatives advanced a $95 billion legislative package on Friday providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months. Friday's procedural vote, which passed 316-94 with more support from Democrats than the Republicans who hold a narrow majority, advanced a package similar to a measure that passed the Democratic-majority Senate in February. Democratic President Joe Biden, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell and top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries had been pushing for a House vote since then.

  • Three California police officers charged in 2021 death of man in custody

    The officers in Alameda, California, pinned Mario Gonzalez, 26, to the ground for about five minutes before he became unresponsive during an arrest on April 19, 2021, according to body camera footage the city released after his death. An attorney who represented the three officers during the original investigation said in a statement that there was no new evidence in the case and the charges announced on Thursday were a "blatantly political prosecution." Gonzalez's death in Alameda, a city of nearly 80,000 people adjacent to Oakland, occurred the day before a Minneapolis jury convicted former policeman Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd, amid nationwide protests against police violence and racial inequality.

  • Prosecutors want Trump held in contempt for 'disturbing' Truth Social post attacking prospective jurors

    Trump has attacked prospective jurors on his Truth Social account, which prosecutors say warrants sanctions.

  • Temporary housing for homeless people at Shannon Park? Ottawa says it will pitch in

    Ottawa is calling for a 34-hectare parcel of federal land sitting vacant in Dartmouth, N.S., to be used for temporary modular housing as the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to rise.The Halifax Regional Municipality approved a permanent housing development last year in Shannon Park, but construction has yet to begin on that project. Ottawa says the property could serve a different purpose in the meantime.The land, at the foot of the MacKay Bridge in Dartmouth, used to be home

  • Legal drinking coming to parks throughout Toronto

    Torontonians will soon be able to legally drink alcoholic beverages in at least one park in every ward of the city.On Thursday evening, city council voted to immediately and permanently allow drinking in 44 parks, codifying and expanding a pilot project that began last summer in 27 locations.Meanwhile, councillors who represent areas without at least one park where alcohol consumption is legal will now need to identify a park where it will be permitted. If they don't do so by early July, city st

  • Johnson Pushes Ahead on Foreign Aid Bill, Teeing Up a Weekend Vote

    WASHINGTON — Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday told Republicans that the House would vote Saturday evening on his foreign aid package for Israel and Ukraine, pushing through resistance in his own party to advance a long-stalled national security spending package for U.S. allies. His announcement came amid a crush of opposition from Republicans who are vehemently against sending more aid to Ukraine, and have vented for days as congressional aides race to write the legislation Johnson proposed Mon

  • Elephant seal Emerson extends Victoria city break, defying relocation with 200km swim

    VICTORIA — Emerson the elephant seal is back in Victoria after defying attempts to relocate him and swimming more than 200 kilometres to return to his preferred urban habitat to moult. The Fisheries Department says the 225-kilogram seal swam an "astonishing" average of 34 kilometres a day during a six-day journey, after the failed relocation to waters near Vancouver Island's Barkley Sound on April 5. Fisheries officer Morgan Van Kirk said he was "blown away" by news that two-year-old Emerson had

  • Man arrested in Paris after Iran consulate incident

    French police on Friday arrested a man who had threatened to blow himself up at Iran's consulate in Paris, but on being searched was found not to be carrying any explosives. A police source told Reuters the man was seen at about 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) entering the consulate, carrying what appeared to be a grenade and explosive vest. The man later left the consulate and was then arrested, a police source said.

  • Attorneys question next batch of prospective jurors in NY hush money case: Live updates

    Jury selection in former President Trump’s hush money trial could conclude Friday after 12 jurors and one alternate were seated the day before. There’s still a chance, however, a juror could be dismissed. On Thursday, two jurors who had been seated were dropped — one who expressed frustration over the media’s extensive coverage and thus…