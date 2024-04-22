Jon Bon Jovi To Serve As Guest Mentor For ‘American Idol’s Season 22 Finale

Jon Bon Jovi is set to be a guest mentor for the Top 3 contestants on American Idol’s Season 22 finale.

The singing competition winner will be crowned on Sunday, May 19, and Bon Jovi will mentor the finalists, the show announced on tonight’s episode.

Bon Jovi also stars in the Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which is set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, April 26.

The four-part docuseries chronicles the band’s past and uncertain future as front-man faces a vocal injury.

Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real-time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future.

Bon Jovi opens the vault of 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra. The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.

Earlier this year, Bon Jovi opened up about recovering from vocal cord surgery and questioning if he could tour again after one of his cords was atrophied.

