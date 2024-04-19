Jon Bon Jovi, supermodel Leomie Anderson and more party in London this week

Jon Bon Jovi (L) at an album launch and Leomie Anderson (R) celebrating 20 years of Bistrotheque (PA/Dave Bennett)

Bon Jovi thrilled die-hard fans at a London pizza joint on Friday, offering them an exclusive sneak peek of their upcoming album, Forever.

Jon Bon Jovi, along with bandmates Tico Torres and David Bryan, were in the city to promote their forthcoming Disney+ docuseries, Thank You, and Goodnight, when they decided to treat some lucky fans to a taste of what's to come before the album's official release on June 7.

Explaining why they picked Homeslice to host their listening party, Jon Bon Jovi shared: “While writing Slippery When Wet in Sayreville, New Jersey, there was a pizza place next to the studio and we would ask the kids who frequented the pizzeria for their feedback on the music we were making.

Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, and David Bryan attend Bon Jovi’s album listening party in London (PA)

“It was one of the smartest things we ever did.

“Fast forward to now, we’re doing it again in London to play the new album Forever for select fans. Sharing the new music with fans before it comes out in June is pretty special.”

Across town, supermodel Leomie Anderson stepped out in style as she joined fellow model and activist Munroe Bergdorf to celebrate Bistrotheque’s 20th anniversary in partnership with Tanqueray No.TEN.

The runway star, 31, looked sensational in a striking backless black maxi dress while Bergdorf, 36, dazzled in a silver sequin mini dress.

Other guests in attendance at the star-studded soiree, which was co-hosted by Lulu Kennedy, included model Neelam Gill, stylist Harry Lambert, Katie Grand, content creator Abby Roberts, Chet Lo and Craig Green.

Munroe Bergdorf (L) and Leomie Anderson (R) at Bistrotheque’s 20th anniversary (Dave Benett)

Together, they raised a toast to mark Bistrotheque’s history and officially open the season of specially curated cocktails and events with Tanqueray No.TEN.

Elsewhere, Chloe Stroll made her UK debut at the exclusive The Arts Club in London’s Mayfair.

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s intimate gig saw her perform seven original songs Thin Air, Never Get Enough, Homesick, Love in the Dark, Water Over Sand and her recent single Dizzy.

Lawrence S. Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, and daughter Chloe Stroll at her London showcase (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chloe Stroll)

Among the notable attendees were her father, Lawrence Stroll, owner of the Aston Martin F1 team and part owner of Aston Martin, and her F1 driver brother Lance Stroll, prior to the Shanghai Grand Prix, as well as her husband, Australian Olympic snowboarder Scotty James.

To close her set, Stroll delivered a captivating rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Forever before expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the audience, remarking: “It has been so fun and amazing to share my music with you, so truly thank you so much for being here.”