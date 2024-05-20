Jon Wysocki, Original Drummer for Staind, Dead at 53

"Our hearts go out to Jon’s family and fans around the world who loved him," Staind wrote in an official statement on Instagram

Scott Legato/Getty Jon Wysocki

Jon Wysocki, drummer and founding member of Staind, has died at the age of 53.

The musician's band, Lydia's Castle, announced his May 18 death via a statement on Instagram.

"On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, @jonwysocki4 passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly," read the statement, which was accompanied by a photograph of the band members in a huddle.

Wysocki's cause of death has not been reported.

Jason Kempin/Getty From left: Jon Wysocki, Johnny April, Mike Mushok and Aaron Lewis of Staind in 2008

On Sunday, May 19, Staind released a statement about Wysocki's death on Instagram.

"We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together," the statement read. "From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family and fans around the world who loved him."

Wysocki was based in Nashville, Tennessee, per his official Instagram account.

According to the hard rock and heavy metal news site Blabbermouth.net, Wysocki was a member of Staind until 2011, when he was reportedly fired while the band was recording its seventh studio album.

His tenure was during a time when the band had three consecutive No. 1 albums: 2001's Break the Cycle, 2003's 14 Shades of Grey and 2005's Chapter V. He was also a part of the band at the height of its fame when songs including "It's Been Awhile," "So Far Away" and "Right Here" dominated the airwaves.

Nigel Crane/Redferns Jon Wysocki in 2008

Staind's lead singer, Adam Lewis, paid tribute to Wysocki in a statement on Instagram on Sunday, May 19.

"I'm so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brother… fought with like a brother… cared for like a brother… worried about like a brother… cried over like a brother… because he was my brother in arms. My journey would’ve been different without him," he wrote.

"The battles we fought together. The battles we fought against each other. The battles we fought side by side alone with our own demons. The battles we won and the battles we lost," Lewis continued. "He was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed."

He concluded: "I’ll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. I’m so f------ sad. He will be missed."

Per Blabbermouth, Wysocki told Modern Drummer in 2007 that he loved to tour, but explained why fame made him uncomfortable.

"People view you a certain way, but we're just like anybody else who happens to be in a position that people think is glamorous," he said at the time. "I don't feel any different from anyone else, it's just that I make my living playing the drums. People say certain things and I freeze up. I don't know what to say back."



