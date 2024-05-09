Jordan Klepper Nails The Ugly Truth Of What Trump Has Done To Republicans

“Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper pointed out Wednesday that even right-wing media has attacked South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) for writing about shooting her dog Cricket in a gravel pit.

“I will say, for the past few years, I have been wondering how far is too far for the right-wing MAGA crowd. And now we know: It’s shooting your dog in a gravel pit. That is not acceptable,” Klepper said, before adding an important caveat: “Until Trump does it. Then every Republican has to shoot their dog just to stay in the party.”

Still, Klepper was willing to give credit to the conservative hosts who put Noem on blast over the account in her new memoir about killing 14-month-old Cricket for being “untrainable” and “dangerous.”

“Kudos to right-wing media for putting your foot down against killing dogs,” he said.

But that credit only goes so far.

“You can hold your head up high and go back to your regularly scheduled segment, ‘Why Don’t We Toss the Migrant Kids Into the Grand Canyon,’” said Klepper, who is hosting “The Daily Show” this week.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: