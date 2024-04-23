Josh Barrie On the Sauce at the Black Dog, Vauxhall: the London pub made famous by Taylor Swift

The Black Dog in Vauxhall was, until the mighty Taylor Swift effect, a fairly average, albeit higher-end South London pub. It hasn’t been a boozer for some time: drinkers will find branded lager, local IPAs and bottles of Chablis; the food menu dips into pub classics but is more a haven to burrata (take this off) and wild mushroom risotto.

Then the most famous pop star in the world named a song after the place and fans — sorry, “Swifties” — soon started to descend. They turned up to shoot TikTok videos in an unlikely pilgrimage. To tourists it might even be a little hard to find, tucked away behind Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens, not exactly in a particularly happening part of town. It more regularly serves a community of office workers and residents. And so the sudden deluge is all the more impressive.

Apparently Swift didn’t ever visit — pub staff say they scoured CCTV to see if they could spot her, to no avail — but her ex-boyfriend, London actor Joe Alwyn, supposedly did. The events and social media manager for the small hospitality group SC Soho, which owns the pub, pretty much confirmed it to the media as interest piqued.

The pub is making stupendous use of the free PR. As traffic, later visitors surged, so came drinks deals, merch, Instagram posts and Swift lyrics on a blackboard in the window: “And so I watch you as you walk into some bar called the Black Dog”. The story goes that Alwyn forgot to turn off the location on his phone and Swift saw that he visited during a turbulent time in their relationship. Anyway...

Swifties have been embraced, welcomed with open arms. I don’t think there’s room here for cynicism. All in all, fair play. Have fun with it. It’s all quite cute. To see a faintly unassuming pub become the talk of the town is all power to hospitality, an industry in crisis, and the telltale force of celebrity. A tale as old as time in our game and always a good one.

“It’s been quite a lot to process”, one bartender told Standard intern Pippa Logan. The pub has had to order more glassware and at one point hired security to manage the steady stream of Swifties.

Still, the atmosphere has, I understand, been entirely positive. Fans have turned up, enjoyed a swift half and paid tribute to their hero. Visitors to London have scrambled down to Vauxhall before flying home to Vienna, Prague, wherever else. I can’t imagine it’ll be long before the Americans arrive.

I used to go every now and then after playing football nearby and would usually get the Black Dog stout. Predictable? Absolutely. The last time I visited was after recording a podcast. Then two worlds happily collide. And actually, that is what pubs are for: everyone. Where else would “footballers” and “tortured poets” be in the same room?

Pints from £5.75. 112 Vauxhall Walk, SE11 5ER. theblackdogvauxhall.co.uk