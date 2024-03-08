Joshua vs Ngannou LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, undercard results and TV channel

Joshua vs Ngannou LIVE!

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou collide in a massive heavyweight showdown at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh tonight. Saudi Arabia once again plays host to a huge boxing card dubbed ‘Knockout Chaos’, with former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou looking to build on his majorly impressive debut against Tyson Fury back in October, when he floored and bloodied the reigning WBC champion in shocking fashion before eventually dropping a contentious decision on the scorecards.

A confident Joshua, meanwhile, is firmly back in business after those successive losses at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, looking to become a world champion for the third time this year as he aims to face the winner of what is expected to be two undisputed contests between Usyk and Fury. However, another loss here would be absolutely devastating to those best-laid plans and it’s certainly a risky challenge ahead.

Friday’s undercard is led by another fascinating heavyweight clash between WBO interim champion Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker, while Liverpool’s Nick Ball challenges Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title, Israil Madrimov takes on Magomed Kurbanov after Mark Chamberlain dominated Gavin Gwynne and Justis Huni outlasted Kevin Lerena. Tyson Fury was also at ringside earlier to watch brother Roman win after early victories for Andrii Novytskyi, Ziyad Almaayouf and Louis Greene. Follow Joshua vs Ngannou live below!

Joshua vs Ngannou latest updates

Chamberlain dominates Gwynne after eye injury

Huni outlasts Lerena to open main undercard

How to watch: DAZN or Sky Sports Box Office

Main event start time: Ring walks around 11pm GMT

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight prediction

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

21:02 , George Flood

Round 3

The dominant Madrimov is so light on his feet and creating great angles for attack, constantly on the front foot and forcing the tempo.

He follows up the solid right hand with another eye-catching left hook.

Madrimov looks really sharp and active and throwing plenty.

Kurbanov has had success with the odd shot, but otherwise he’s looking really rather static and overwhelmed, unsure of his game plan.

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

20:57 , George Flood

Round 2

This has been a lovely start from Madrimov, who is such a brilliant in-ring technician with dazzling footwork.

He did enough to shade a tentative opening round and then launches from down low to crack in a couple of big left hooks in the second.

Kurbanov too cautious and ineffective at the moment.

20:55 , George Flood

By the way, Turki Alalshikh arrived before this fight ahead of the playing of the Saudi national anthem.

The DAZN broadcast reports that he actually missed the Mark Chamberlain fight, having been at another event.

However, Frank Warren quickly told him how impressive his favourite fighter had been and to watch it back when he gets the chance.

Francis Ngannou in the house

20:52 , George Flood

Francis Ngannou is in the building!

And to be honest, he’d struggle to look more chilled and relaxed.

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

20:49 , George Flood

Here we go!

I know I’ve said this once already this evening, but THIS really could be your fight of the night contender.

Someone’s 0 has got to go...

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

20:48 , George Flood

This could be a real thriller between two unbeaten, highly-skilled fighters.

They are fighting tonight for the vacant WBA super-welterweight title that was recently stripped from Jermell Charlo, who has been named the ‘champion in recess’ after not fighting since his comprehensive defeat by Canelo Alvarez in October.

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

20:44 , George Flood

There had been real doubt that this next fight would even take place at all tonight amid rumours of an issue with Israil Madrimov’s first pre-fight medical.

There were some reports that the bout was cancelled, but others claimed that there was an abnormality that required further review.

However, Madrimov was eventually cleared to compete after more tests.

A former Asian Games and Asian Championship gold medalist, ‘The Dream’, is 9-0-1 as a professional, having seen his winning run frustratingly ended by a technical draw against Michel Soro at London’s O2 Arena back in July 2022 after a clash of heads that led to a nasty cut suffered by the Frenchman.

Madrimov beat Soro with a ninth-round stoppage in their first fight in Tashkent in December 2021, while he last fought with a decision win over Raphael Igbokwe last April.

‘Black Lion’ Kurbanov is 25-0 aged 28 and also had a tough time against Soro in his last outing last year, eventually taking a split decision.

Kurbanov also has wins over the likes of Liam Smith on his record.

Whose unbeaten record will fall tonight?

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov next

20:34 , George Flood

Just three fights left now before tonight’s mammoth main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

We’ve got Liverpool’s Nick Ball challenging Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title soon, after which Zhilei Zhang defends his WBO interim heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in the chief support act.

But first up, Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov takes on unbeaten Russian Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant WBA super-welterweight title.

(Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain dominates Gavin Gwynne

20:20 , George Flood

If Mark Chamberlain was hoping to put on a performance for Turki Alalshikh tonight after that surprising phone call where the Saudi Arabian chairman of General Authority for Entertainment personally requested his place on this card as one of his favourite fighters, that really could not have gone much better.

What was expected to be a genuine 50/50 banger between two heavy-handed British rivals proved anything but, Chamberlain absolutely dominating from the first bell and inflicting some serious damage from the outset to stay unbeaten and move to 15-0 as he also picks up the WBA Intercontinental lightweight title in the process.

Only a third pro loss for European champion Gwynne, who drops to 17-3.

He was previously outpointed by Joe Cordina and had only been stopped before tonight by James Tennyson back in 2020.

Would it have been any different without that gruesome injury?

(REUTERS)

Mark Chamberlain beats Gavin Gwynne

20:13 , George Flood

Round 4

The relentless Chamberlain continues his one-sided beatdown in the fourth, with the referee hovering closer and closer as he looks to step in with Gwynne - who is still trying to fight back - eating more big punishment by the ropes.

It turns out he doesn’t need to as the towel comes in from the Gwynne corner.

A brutal performance from Mark Chamberlain.

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

20:11 , George Flood

A really horrible injury for Gavin Gwynne, sustained pretty much straightaway after the first bell.

This surely cannot go on much longer as he continues to take big punishment to that grotesque right eye...

(Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

20:09 , George Flood

Round 3

Absolutely terrific stuff this from Chamberlain... Gwynne just cannot adapt after sustaining such a bad injury so early on.

There’s a huge welt around the right eye that is getting bigger and bigger and forcing it almost shut. Must be so painful.

He’s just unable to read and avoid the huge punches, Chamberlain crashing in more left hooks and straights that find the target.

(Getty Images)

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

20:04 , George Flood

Round 2

The confident Chamberlain just cannot miss with that vicious left hand and Gwynne’s right eye is closing up fast.

The Welshman’s face looks absolutely battered as he struggles to avoid any of these heavy punches.

Chamberlain’s hands are a blur and he’s attacking with such venom to both head and body.

The referee is keeping a very close eye on that cut. How much longer has this got to go?

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

19:59 , George Flood

The referee wants to have a closer look at that cut underneath that right eye of Gwynne before the start of the second.

This is already feeling rather ominous for the 33-year-old European champion.

On we go, for now...

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

19:57 , George Flood

Round 1

A superb start from Chamberlain, who steps on the gas from the outset and goes on the offensive, nailing Gwynne immediately with some very heavy shots including some stinging left hands.

The Welshman is taking some huge punishment early on here and has a bad cut around his right eye that looks worrying.

More thudding blows from ‘Thunder’ before the bell in the first.

What a round from Turki Alalshikh’s favourite fighter!

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

19:53 , George Flood

Here we go!

This has got potential fight of the night potential.

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

19:47 , George Flood

One interesting note about what could be a real banger of a fight between Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne is that the former’s presence on tonight’s fight card was personally requested during a phone call by a big fan of his in Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia.

What a chance for unbeaten southpaw ‘Thunder’ to impress on the biggest stage of his career against a really tough opponent in Gwynne.

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

19:44 , George Flood

The WBA Intercontinental lightweight title is on the line tonight between British rivals Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne.

Sam Noakes, who holds the British, WBO International, WBC International Silver and Commonwealth lightweight titles, is expected to face the winner of this bout later this year.

(Getty Images)

Francis Ngannou's incredible rise to a £15m shot at boxing glory

19:37 , George Flood

In Batié, they call the local football team the San San Boys, a nod to the sand mines which loom large over the town in Cameroon, writes Matt Majendie.

It was there, aged 10, that Francis Ngannou made the decision, like many children of his age, to quit school and join the working ranks earning £1.50 a day.

Tonight in Saudi Arabia, his payday is estimated to be in excess of £15million as he bids to outbox Anthony Joshua. Throughout a remarkable lifetime, it is hope that the 6ft 4in, 18-stone man mountain has clung to above all else.

Hope for a better future beyond those sand mines, hope for survival as six times he made the treacherous crossing from Africa to Europe and failed, and hope of a home while living on the streets of Paris.

(AFP via Getty Images)

With what has gone before, it is not so far fetched that the man measured to have the biggest punch in the world can hope to beat Joshua, despite this being just the second professional bout of his boxing career.

Joshua might be well advised to take heed to Ngannou’s favourite soundbite: “Never underestimate someone who has hope.”

Read the Francis Ngannou profile in full here

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

19:27 , George Flood

EBU European lightweight champion Gavin Gwynne is up against Mark Chamberlain next on the ‘Knockout Chaos’ bill in Riyadh.

Wales’ former British and Commonwealth champion Gwynne, 17-2-1, fought that memorable double-header against Craig Woodruff before beating veteran Italian Emiliano Marsili for the European crown a York Hall in December.

He now goes up against the unbeaten 14-0 Chamberlain, from Waterlooville in Hampshire, who knocked out Latvian southpaw Artjoms Ramlavs in November after also beating Marvin Demollari and Vairo Lenti in 2023.

19:15 , George Flood

The big question now is, will we see Justis Huni representing Eddie Hearn and Matchroom on the five-versus-five event against Frank Warren and Queensbury in Riyadh later this year?

Is he ready for someone like Daniel Dubois?

Justis Huni outpoints Kevin Lerena despite thrilling finish

19:12 , George Flood

The judges’ scorecards are in after that incredible finish in which Lerena so nearly got the last-gasp knockout he needed.

96-94 x2, 98-92 - all in favour of Huni, who hangs in there to win the WBO Global heavyweight title.

He moves to 9-0, with Lerena - who is still the WBC interim bridgerweight champion - dropping to 30-3.

What an effort from the South African southpaw following the death of his mother this week.

He should be very proud.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

19:07 , George Flood

Round 10

What a final round from Lerena!

He throws the kitchen sink at Huni and rocks him with a venomous left hook off the ropes with around 70 seconds left in the fight.

Huni staggers back and his legs have completely and totally gone, but a tired Lerena just crucially lacks the energy necessary to finish him off.

He tries his best with more shots including a nice uppercut, Huni just clinging on as he’s walloped again.

But Huni makes it to the final bell! Wow, what a finish.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

19:03 , George Flood

Round 9

Tough southpaw Lerena has a bit of pep at the start of the ninth, but it quickly saps away again and he’s visibly exhausted now.

Huni is totally controlling this fight after a sluggish start and should have a comfortable lead on the cards.

A huge effort from Lerena needed in the 10th and final round as his corner calls for everything he’s got.

No doubt he needs a stoppage.

(REUTERS)

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

19:00 , George Flood

Round 8

Superb variety on display again from Huni, who is attacking both body and head with a full arsenal of straights, hooks and uppercuts.

He really moves up through the gears in the eighth, with Lerena really appearing to feel the pace now.

Huni going very nicely now and putting these rounds away.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:57 , George Flood

Round 7

Sensing the tide has evidently turned after that fast start, Lerena tries to up the tempo in the seventh, catching Huni strongly twice.

But he can’t sustain the momentum in between those solid attacks and Huni is able to get back on top.

There is blood coming from the nose of Lerena.

Huni isn’t a huge puncher for a heavyweight, but he’s got great variety and those solid shots are leaving their mark.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:52 , George Flood

Round 6

The best round of the night so far from Huni that, without question.

He’s finally on the front foot, letting his shots go in bunches, peppering Lerena to body and head and forcing him back.

He’s starting to go through the levels and show his quality and punch variation.

Lerena needs to respond, or this will slip away from him fast.

(Getty Images)

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:48 , George Flood

Round 5

This is such a close fight at the moment as we reach the halfway stage.

Huni constantly wants to lurch forward off the ropes, but it often just invites a lot of pressure.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:45 , George Flood

Round 4

A really good battle this through four, with both fighters having their moments.

Lerena’s work rate has definitely dropped now, but he still looks dangerous when he puts the pressure on and gets his shots off.

Huni has weathered the early storm and now looks far more confident as he tries to go through the gears, though he might want to stay out of the corners and off the ropes.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:40 , George Flood

Round 3

A better round from Huni, and he needed it after a very wobbly opening pair.

He has his legs firmly back underneath him and he’s now fighting smarter, moving better and punching well to the body.

Lerena all of a sudden seems to be lacking energy after such an aggressive start to this fight.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:35 , George Flood

Round 2

Lerena looks so motivated and spiteful so far tonight!

He has Huni hurt and wobbled twice in the second, a straight left landing high on the forehead and buckling the Australian.

Huni is also hurt at close quarters, having tried to apply the pressure on Lerena and paid the price.

Footwork really lacking from Huni so far.

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:31 , George Flood

Round 1

A very entertaining opening round.

Lerena is in no mood to mess around and starts in very positive and aggressive fashion, finding his range and letting his hands go to spiteful effect.

This could be really explosive...

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:28 , George Flood

Underway in this opening fight of the main undercard in Riyadh!

Can these two heavyweights put on an early show?

Superstition by Stevie Wonder a great choice of walkout music from Brisbane native Huni.

Ngannou: I would smoke Anthony Joshua under MMA rules

18:20 , George Flood

At yesterday’s weigh-in in Riyadh, Francis Ngannou expressed frustration that he could not take on any boxers on his home turf inside the octagon.

The former reigning UFC heavyweight champion unsurprisingly said that he would “smoke” Anthony Joshua under MMA rules and could even take on more than one opponent at once.

He said: "Sometimes it just makes me laugh a little bit, because we are going to fight in boxing rules, but what would happen if it was a 'free' fight under MMA rules?

"I would smoke this guy. I am the only one to go in their backyard, none of them can come in my backyard. I would take two of them at once."

(Getty Images)

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:12 , George Flood

Justis Huni is a 24-year-old 8-0 Tongan/Samoan-Australian heavyweight from Queensland, who like former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia looks set to become a familiar fixture on these big cards in Saudi Arabia in the future.

He was a bronze medalist as an amateur at the 2018 World Championships in Russia.

Huni has only ever fought once as a professional outside of his native Australia, outpointing American Andrew Tabiti after 10 rounds in his only fight of 2023 in Cancun, Mexico.

(Getty Images)

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

18:05 , George Flood

South African Lerena is a former IBO cruiserweight, WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight, WBC Silver and WBC interim bridgerweight champion.

He will be best known on these shores for knocking down an injured and stunned Daniel Dubois three times in the first round of their clash on the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in December 2022.

Dubois bounced back quickly on the night to win via a third-round stoppage despite a knee problem.

After that, Lerena won the vacant WBC Silver bridgerweight title by outpointing Ryad Merhy before picking up the interim WBC title with a decision win over Germany’s Senad Gashi in South Africa in November.

(Getty Images)

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

17:56 , George Flood

Tonight is set to be an emotional occasion for Kevin Lerena, who is still fighting despite the sad death of his mother on Thursday.

“Today I lost the strongest woman I have ever known,” Lerena wrote on social media before yesterday’s weigh-in.

“My mom fought tirelessly as a single mom to raise us, and her strength and determination will forever inspire me.

“Even in her final moments, she fought until the very end. She fought with all her might. Mom, I love you.

“I will carry on your warrior spirit. Tomorrow night, I will fight in your honour because you were a lion and you raised a lion.

“Your fight lives on in me, and I will always carry your strength with me. Rest peacefully in God’s kingdom.”

Anthony Joshua must avoid major Francis Ngannou trap

17:48 , George Flood

Long before Red Bull’s Formula One team put out the unconvincing message that it was united as ever, boxing’s promoters were already streets ahead, writes Matt Majendie.

After years of acrimony between the likes of Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, suddenly they are all smiles, sitting at the top table together for press conference after press conference. Saudi Arabia’s riches can do that to people.

Anthony Joshua will pocket an estimated £40million for a night’s work in facing Francis Ngannou in Riyadh tonight, but there is greater wealth awaiting, with the winner lined up to face whoever is victorious between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Defeat would not quite spell the end of Joshua’s career, but it would be a major setback on what is looking an impressive road to recovery following the double Usyk defeat. Losing would also be a blow to those promoters’ pockets.

So much rests on the 10 rounds of this fight, and the threat of Ngannou is very real. An MMA fighter by trade, he was dismissed by many as a gimmick opponent when lined up to face Fury.

Click here to read the fight preview in full

(Action Images via Reuters)

Main undercard coming up in Riyadh

17:42 , George Flood

So that’s an intriguing early prelim card in the books in Riyadh!

The main undercard is now less than 20 minutes away, so stay tuned.

I believe it will be the heavyweight scrap between Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena to open proceedings.

Watch: Louis Greene provides emphatic early knockout

17:39 , George Flood

That was an undoubted step up for McGann tonight in only his 11th professional fight as a boxer after leaving the MMA world.

He’ll be back of course, but that will take some getting over.

A truly crushing early stoppage from Greene.

I’ll be surprised if we see a more emphatic knockout all night...

MONSTER FIRST ROUND KO! 🤯



Louis Greene lights up the #JoshuaNgannou undercard! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AyCQQNRFYA — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

17:33 , George Flood

A great post-fight interview inside the ring with an honest Greene, who believes he is in line to face Gilley again for the English title now after winning what he says was an eliminator.

Greene says he was expecting a 10-round war against a fellow big puncher.

He also says his brother has just won a couple of grand on him after backing him to finish the fight so early.

A great night’s work for The Medway Mauler!

(Getty Images)

Louis Greene stops Jack McGann in first round

17:26 , George Flood

That was such a corker of a right hand from Greene after he jumped on McGann from the outset.

What was expected to be a 10-round war between two men who like to let their hands go ends with a highlight-reel knockout in the first.

The perfect way to bounce back from his defeat by Sam Gilley at York Hall in October on the Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain undercard.

(Getty Images)

Louis Greene stops Jack McGann in first round

17:19 , George Flood

Round 1

Oh my word!

McGann is under huge pressure from the outset and he’s just been sent crashing to the canvas with a huge right hand from Greene!

He gets up but the fight is waved off!

Incredible statement from Greene.

Jack McGann vs Louis Greene

17:18 , George Flood

It’s time for the final bout of the early prelim portion of tonight’s extensive fight card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Kent’s Louis 'The Medway Mauler' Greene is now up against undefeated Jack ‘The Pilgrim’ McGann, Liverpool’s former MMA fighter.

(Getty Images)

17:10 , George Flood

No word from Tyson or Tommy at ringside but dad and trainer John expresses his pride at that performance from Roman.

He says he was much better in the first two rounds, but believes mistakes are to be expected from a relative boxing novice.

He insists that both fighters can be very proud of their efforts.

Roman Fury beats Martin Svarc

17:08 , George Flood

The referee scores the four-rounder 39-37, in favour of Fury, who moves to 4-0 in his young professional career in front of brothers Tyson and Tommy.

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

17:04 , George Flood

Round 4

Blood is pouring from the nose of Svarc in the final round and gets smeared over Fury.

Fury countered well in the third but now he eats a couple of heavy shots in the fourth, trying to bob and weave in the way that his brother is such an expert in.

Commentary points out how Fury looks so uncomfortable when expected to lead.

Svarc starts to get some confidence as both big men feel the pace, but he’s rattled with another stiff left hand before the final bell.

(REUTERS)

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

17:01 , George Flood

Round 3

This is about what you would expect from Fury in only his fourth professional fight - some good and some bad.

His left hand carries some real power and he lands it a couple of times on the counter in the third, though he struggles to follow it up effectively.

Both men are trying to use the hooks and throw them in really wide, but it looks very sloppy at times.

Svarc is way too frenzied and rushed in his work for the most part.

“He’s going to come at you now like a wild bull,” says John Fury before the start of the fourth and final round.

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

16:56 , George Flood

Round 2

The left hand is clearly a weapon for Fury and he’s landed it a few times now to decent effect.

But there are some fast and furious, untidy exchanges on the inside in the second as Svarc rushes in to try and catch his opponent by surprise.

He’s got power Svarc, but a better or more experienced opponent would seriously punish him for those risky rushes forward.

Indeed, John Fury asks in the corner for his son to look to drill in the uppercut before the start of round three.

(Getty Images)

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

16:52 , George Flood

Round 1

A confident start from Fury, coming forward, putting the pressure on and landing well with the left hand.

Svarc felt a clubbing left hook there that landed flush upstairs.

But you can also see the inexperience with a very sloppy lunge and some telegraphed follow-up shots that miss the target by a mile.

Svarc tries to rally before the bell in the first.

This is only scheduled for four rounds, by the way.

Tyson and Paris Fury roar on their support from ringside along with Tommy, with dad John providing the advice in the corner.

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

16:49 , George Flood

Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury and John Fury all walk to the ring behind 27-year-old Roman Fury, who is 3-0 after making his professional debut in the summer of 2022.

He beat Ryan Hibbert and Erik Nazaryan on points before knocking out Bradley Davies in the third round on the Harlem Eubank vs Timo Schwarzkopf undercard in Brighton back in November.

Czech opponent Svarc is also unbeaten but has had just two pro boxing bouts to date aged 29, beating Jan Hrebik and Evzen Velky having also fought in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

(Getty Images)

Tyson Fury in attendance to watch brother Roman next

16:43 , George Flood

Tyson Fury is in the house and will be at ringside now as his younger brother Roman prepares to take on Czech heavyweight Martin Svarc...

The Gypsy King’s in attendance 👑



He starts the night supporting brother Roman Fury 💪#KnockoutChaos | Now | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/3Y180lfXMG — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) March 8, 2024

Ziyad Almaayouf beats Christian Lopez Flores

16:38 , George Flood

The referee scores the six-rounder 60-54 in favour of Almaayouf, who was dominant and never in trouble but mostly frustrated and unable to showcase the full extent of his talents.

He goes to 5-0 as a professional, Flores dropping to 14-36-2.

(Getty Images)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

16:36 , George Flood

Round 6

A shame there isn’t a bigger crowd in early on in Riyadh to give the home favourite a bit of a boost as he’s frustrated by Flores.

Almaayouf isn’t particularly powerful but there’s some snap on his body punches when he’s able to land them.

He’s stepping up the tempo again in the final round to try and produce the second stoppage of his young professional career, but it’s all a bit telegraphed and pedestrian.

He’ll take the win easily, but a lot to work on.

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

16:31 , George Flood

Round 5

Almaayouf is impressive when he manages to get the combinations in, throwing nicely to both head and body there towards the end of the fifth and penultimate round.

He’s trying to up the tempo again for a furious finish, but the experienced Flores is durable and obstinate.

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

16:26 , George Flood

Round 4

The footwork isn’t good enough from Almaayouf at the moment and he can’t get the combinations off, his tempo has dropped quite a lot.

McGirt is yelling again for him to work behind the jab and remember his defence as Flores feels empowered enough to have a little flurry midway through the fourth.

But Almaayouf gets through with a heavy overhand right before the bell.

(Getty Images)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

16:24 , George Flood

Round 3

Flores has lost almost twice as many fights as he’s won, but he’s still an experienced campaigner who knows how to make things tricky.

He’s just frustrating Almaayouf quite a bit here now, making it difficult for him to piece the combinations together despite that rapid hand speed.

Buddy McGirt is imploring his charge to use and work behind the jab.

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

16:20 , George Flood

Round 2

Buddy McGirt reads Almaayouf the riot act in the corner after a second round in which he was still well on top, if a tad more sluggish and not quite forcing the tempo in the same manner.

McGirt tells him he got lazy and is making things a lot harder than they need to be.

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

16:16 , George Flood

Round 1

Good work from Almaayouf in the opener of six scheduled rounds, nice and positive and sprightly on the front foot, forcing the tempo and driving in that left hand to good effect.

He always impresses with his hand speed.

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

16:12 , George Flood

The prelim action continues in Riyadh!

The unbeaten 4-0 super-lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf, a familiar fixture on these undercards in his home country as the first professional international boxer from Saudi, is in the ring now to take on Mexico’s experienced Christian Lopez Flores.

Flores, whose pro record stands at 14-35-2, is almost 10 years older than Almaayouf, whose first four fights were on the undercards of Usyk vs Joshua 2, Paul vs Fury, Joshua vs Franklin and Usyk vs Dubois.

His last three wins have come on the cards after knocking out Alfredo Alatorre on debut back in August 2022, becoming the first Saudi boxer to win a professional fight, easing past Hungary’s Janos Penzes last time out.

Almaayouf is from Saudi but lives and trains in the USA under Buddy McGirt, with Paul Smith also in his corner.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ngannou: I'm going to prove that you can be an underdog and stand your ground

16:03 , George Flood

Things have been nice and friendly between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou this week, with the only real flashpoint coming when Tyson Fury rowed with Ngannou having gatecrashed the final pre-fight press conference on Wednesday.

Following yesterday’s weigh-in, Ngannou said he had learned from the Fury experience but insisted his mindset had not changed as he goes out to shock the world as the clear underdog once again.

"I have learnt a little bit from the last fight, the last camp, and leading up to this one, so I get a little bit of experience, but the mindset is still the same," he said.

"This is just my second boxing match, even though I am taking on the two best guys in the world in boxing.

"I am the underdog, I am going out there to prove that you can be an underdog and stand your ground."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Joshua vs Ngannou tale of the tape

15:57 , George Flood

Francis Ngannou tipped the scales at yesterday’s weigh-in in Riyadh at 272.6lbs, slightly heavier than he was for his stunning boxing debut against Tyson Fury back in October.

He is some 20lbs heavier than Anthony Joshua, who came in at 252.4lbs, again slightly heavier than his last fight when he dominated Otto Wallin in a crushing fifth-round stoppage in Riyadh just before Christmas.

Ngannou gives up two inches to Joshua in terms of height, 6ft 4ins compared to AJ’s 6ft 6ins, but their reach is around the same.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Anthony Joshua: Tyson Fury can wait... my job tonight is to keep dream alive

15:50 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua has been keeping Standard Sport readers updated on his preparations for facing Francis Ngannou all week with his daily pre-fight diary.

Here’s the final instalment of that series from earlier today, with ‘AJ’ insisting that his focus remains totally on beating the former UFC heavyweight champion despite all the renewed talk of facing Tyson Fury, who will be at ringside tonight....

It’s Friday and it’s fight night. It’s a little different to what I’m used to but I’m not afraid of change.

(REUTERS)

The last 24 hours before a fight, it’s almost like you go into your own bubble as a fighter. The noise almost evaporates after the last press conference and the final preparation begins.

It’s the usual stuff — eat, rest, rehydrate, repeat. As fighters, we don’t change a great deal from what’s worked before. You’re alone with your thoughts, you think through the fight and the clock counts down.

And then, bam, it’s ring time. There’s no buzz like it in everyday life. The lights are flashing, the music’s blaring, the atmosphere’s electric and you feed off the noise and expectation of the crowd.

There’s no place I’d rather be, it’s for moments like this — entering the fight cauldron — that you work hard in camp, that you live this Spartan existence for so much of the time, an existence that keeps you away from the ones you love.

Click here to read Joshua’s final pre-fight diary in full

Scene set for Joshua vs Ngannou

15:43 , George Flood

Tonight’s venue for ‘Knockout Chaos’ in Riyadh.

Not many fans in at the moment, though that will change soon...

(REUTERS)

Andrii Novytskyi stops Juan Torres

15:38 , George Flood

It’s over!

The heavy-handed Novytskyi floors Torres with a spiteful combination in the third and his hopelessly overmatched opponent fails to beat the referee’s count.

It’s waved off - an emphatic start to the evening from Novytskyi, who moves to 10-0 as a professional in the heavyweight division.

Andrii Novytskyi vs Juan Torres

15:34 , George Flood

This is really impressive stuff from the towering 9-0 Ukrainian heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi in the first fight of the evening in Riyadh, where it’s already past half 6.

He’s going through the gears nicely in a scheduled eight-rounder against the 11-6-1 American Juan Torres.

Joshua vs Ngannou fight prediction

15:29 , George Flood

Francis Ngannou made a mockery of the widespread predictions that he would be schooled by a boxing masterclass against Tyson Fury.

While it was a real off-night from the WBC champion, make no mistake, Ngannou definitely shocked him with his power and underrated abilities.

The problem he has now is that absolutely nobody will be taking him lightly after that stellar and brave display, least of all Anthony Joshua.

To be beaten by Ngannou would be an absolute disaster for Joshua and his plans for a huge 2024 that may yet include earning back a world title and either facing a mammoth all-British showdown with Fury or else completing a trilogy against Oleksandr Usyk - or maybe even both.

Though repeated questions have been asked about his technical abilities since the losses to the ultra-skilled Usyk, with fans imploring him to return to the aggressive and powerful style witnessed from the outset against Wallin, he should be able to use his experience and outbox and outthink Ngannou and keep him at range behind the jab, not allowing him the chance to test his chin.

(Getty Images)

It may not win him many plaudits, but expect Joshua to be cautious and methodical in pursuit of victory - Ngannou’s sheer power makes it simply too dangerous to get caught up in an all-out war, no matter how much the fans may want to see it.

The only way Ngannou wins is surely by knockout if he can wear AJ down and land a huge punch. If it goes the distance, expect Joshua to have his hand raised.

Joshua to win by decision.

Undercard in full

15:26 , George Flood

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

Jack McGann vs Louis Greene

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytskyi vs Juan Torres

Joshua vs Ngannou fight time

15:25 , George Flood

It’s a long afternoon/evening of ‘Knockout Chaos’ boxing ahead in Riyadh, with the early prelim action getting underway now with our first fight as Andrii Novytskyi takes on Juan Torres.

The main undercard is expected to begin around 6pm GMT, with Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou set to be in the ring at around 11pm.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou

15:21 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Joshua vs Ngannou is being shown live tonight in the UK via both DAZN pay-per-view and Sky Sports Box Office.

For those who already have a subscription to DAZN, the fight will be available to purchase for £18.99.

Otherwise new customers can pay £19.99 to buy the event and get a month’s free subscription to DAZN.

The event is priced at £19.95 on Sky Sports Box Office.

Welcome to Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live coverage

15:14 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou!

It’s another blockbuster night of boxing ahead in Saudi Arabia, headlined by the hard-hitting former UFC heavyweight champion’s latest attempts to shock the world after knocking down and coming so close to beating Tyson Fury on his ring debut back in October.

The stakes are high in a very risky fight for Joshua, who has reeled off three consecutive wins now in his comeback from those painful back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

The former two-time unified world champion has his eyes firmly fixed on a third reign at the top of the sport and will be desperate to ensure that he is first in line to meet the winner of what is expected to be a pair of mammoth undisputed bouts between Usyk and Tyson Fury.

There is plenty of excellent action to come before that big main event, including Zhilei Zhang defending his WBO interim title against Joseph Parker in another huge heavyweight tussle and Liverpool’s Nick Ball challenging WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas.

Tyson Fury will also be ringside to watch brother Roman in action, which adds another extra layer of spice to proceedings after he clashed with Ngannou again this week.

The undercard gets underway very shortly at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, so stay turned for live updates throughout the afternoon and evening.

This is one event you won’t want to miss!