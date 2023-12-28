Journalists Reported Among Dead in Strikes on Gaza Neighborhood

At least 30 people were killed, including two journalists, in strikes on a residential area in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on December 28, WAFA reported.

WAFA identified the journalists as Mohammad Khair al-Din and Ahmad Khair al-Din.

According to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Ahmad Khair al-Din was a 29-year-old correspondent for al-Quds Today.

This footage was captured by local journalist Fadi Alwhidi, and shows the aftermath of the strikes. Credit: Fadi Alwhidi via Storyful