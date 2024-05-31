Joveljic and the LA Galaxy visit the Chicago Fire

LA Galaxy (7-2-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-8-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Chicago +142, Los Angeles +161, Draw +251; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dejan Joveljic leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after scoring two goals against Dallas.

The Fire are 2-5-2 in home games. The Fire are 2-4 in one-goal games.

The Galaxy are 3-2-4 on the road. Joveljic leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with eight goals. The Galaxy have scored 29.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugo Cuypers has four goals and one assist for the Fire. Carlos Teran has one goal over the last 10 games.

Joveljic has eight goals and two assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 1-5-4, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Tobias Salquist (injured).

Galaxy: Joseph Paintsil (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press