Judge sentences metro-east man for one murder. He now must stand trial for another

A man found guilty in March of the ambush-style murder and attempted armed robbery of a Madison man, was sentenced Wednesday to 75 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Larry D. Lovett shot and killed Andre Hutson, 38, outside a home in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison on Dec. 7, 2021.

Lovett, 42, was later found guilty in Madison County Circuit Court of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

“This was a cowardly attack on an unsuspecting victim,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “The judge’s sentence today strongly reinforces the clear message that this type of criminal conduct will not be tolerated in Madison County. It is effectively a life sentence.”

During the trial, Assistant State’s Attorneys Morgan Hudson, Courtney Lindbeck and Mike Stewart presented what the judge described as an “overwhelming” amount of evidence. The technological and scientific evidence gathered by police included GPS data, DNA, surveillance video and text messages between Lovett and a co-defendant.

At the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Hudson asked Circuit Judge Kyle Napp to impose a lengthy prison term.

“Mr. Lovett has no regard for life, no regard for the safety of people in this community, and no regard for the law,” Hudson argued.

Evidence showed that Lovett and a co-defendant planned the robbery and ambushed Hutson. Hutson was shot with a 9mm firearm and with a stun gun. He died of multiple gunshots.

Haine commended Hudson, Lindbeck and Stewart for their work on the case. He also commended the multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, including Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Granite City Police.

“This is a dangerous individual, and I’m grateful that he’ll no longer be a threat to our neighborhoods, thanks to the strong work of our police officers and prosecution team,” Haine said. “We pray that this sentence also brings a measure of justice for the family and loved ones of Mr. Hutson.”

Lovett’s co-defendant, 46-year-old William A. Jenkins, was found guilty in 2022 of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He also was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Lovett faces a second murder charge involving an unrelated fatal shooting in August 2021 in Granite City. He is accused in the shooting death of Ahmaad Nunley on Aug. 2 of 2021.

According to police, Granite City officers were dispatched to Illinois 3 to investigate reported gunshots at about 2 a.m. When they arrived they found two people with multiple gunshots. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis led the investigation and three people have now been charged in connection with Nunley’s killing.