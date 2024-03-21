Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Kiss in First Trailer for ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Part 2 (TV News Roundup)

FX has released the trailer for Part 2 of “American Horror Story: Delicate,” the 12th season of the long-running horror anthology, which was interrupted by the dual strikes last year. Starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, Part 2 premieres April 3 on the network at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Part 1 introduced audiences to Emma Roberts’ character Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress who is trying to get pregnant but faces sinister occurrences during her journey to motherhood. Kardashian plays her aggressive publicist Siobhan. While the Part 2 trailer shows them kiss, the teaser also reveals that Anna will uncover some dark truths about Siobhan. “You’re a monster,” Roberts says to her in the trailer. “Oh no, babe. I’m so much worse,” Kardashian promises.

The rest of the cast includes Cara Delevigne, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maaz Ali and Juliana Canfield. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck are the creators and executive producers of “American Horror Story.”

Watch the trailer below.

In other TV roundup news:

FIRST LOOKS

E! Entertainment has tapped Julia Fox and Law Roach to host the new fashion design competition series “OMG Fashun,” premiering May 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will premiere with two half-hour episodes, with back-to-back episodes will also air in subsequent weeks.

The official description for the series reads, “Handcrafted is the new haute couture on ‘OMG Fashun’ as Julia inspires pioneering fashion disruptors to upend traditional style convention, break the rules and redefine cool. Each episode challenges three disruptors to create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox’s beautifully bold brain. Using materials and techniques that would make fashion’s so-called gatekeepers squirm, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel, consisting of Fox, Roach and a rotating expert guest judge. The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look is crowned the winner of the competition.”

Winners take home $10,000 and have their designs modeled by Fox. Guest judges featured on the show will include Phaedra Parks, Pretty Vee, Violet Chachki, Tommy Dorfman, Wisdom Kaye, Lauren McCarthy, Jordan Roth and Briana Andalore.

Watch a teaser for the series below.

AMC Networks has released an extended trailer for Season 2 of the series “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” premiering May 12.

Jacob Anderson stars as the titular vampire; additional cast members include Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles and Ben Daniels.

The show’s official description reads, “The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

Season 2 executive producers include Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its limited series, “A Man in Full,” set to premiere May 2.

The six-episode series, produced by David E. Kelley Productions and Royal Ties Productions, Inc., follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels) as he defends his empire after facing sudden bankruptcy.

Additional cast members include Tom Pelphrey, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill and Chanté Adams.

Reina King, Matthew Tinker, Thomas C. Wolfe and Alexandra Wolfe are executive producers for the series.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

DATES

NBC has announced new seasons for a slew of its competition series, which will lead up to its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 26 to Aug. 11. The shows returning include “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Password,” “The Wall” and “Weakest Link,” while “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” and “LA Fire & Rescue” will not be returning.

“Weakest Link” will premiere new episodes Tuesdays starting April 2 at 9 p.m. ET before switching to Mondays on May 20. “America’s Got Talent” will start May 28 and will be followed by new episodes of “Password.” “American Ninja Warrior” starts June 3, with a women’s championship on May 12 at 9 p.m. ET and a couples’ championship on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The latest season of “The Wall” will air July 1.

All programs will be available to stream on Peacock the day after their NBC telecast.

ACQUISITIONS

Content Partners LLC has acquired the complete catalog of the true crime docuseries “Forensic Files.” This acquisition includes 400 episodes released across 14 seasons, in addition to international distribution rights to “Forensic Files II.”

The long-term extension with FilmRise adds all international linear rights as part of the deal and FilmRise will continue to distribute worldwide digital rights.

The series, which originally aired on TLC from 1996-2011 with reruns on HLN, explains how forensic science can help solve crimes and mysterious accidents. “Forensic Files” involves real cases and features interviews with scientists and forensic experts.

“’Forensic Files’ is the pioneer of true crime television, captivating audiences for nearly three decades. Premiering at a time when advancements in forensic DNA analysis were gaining traction in the news and high-profile cases, the show paved the way for media programs that educate and entertain audiences nationwide,” said John Mass, president of Content Partners. “We’re proud to add the ‘Forensic Files’ catalog to our library, serving as a real-world companion to our CSI franchise and trailblazer of the true crime genre.”

DEALS

Free TV Networks is expanding distribution for The365 and Outlaw, having signed new deals with Tegna, Sunbeam and HC2 Broadcasting.

The365, which focuses on African American programming, will reach 89% of U.S. television households, and 96% of African American households. Meanwhile, Outlaw, which showcases westerns, will reach 87% of households.

FTN has hired Elverage Allen and his multicultural ad sales rep firm Step by Step Communications to steer sponsorship and general market advertising for The365.

Warner Bros. Discovery signed an exclusive U.S. media rights agreement with the Professional Fighters League for the new Bellator Champions Series, a mixed martial arts championship.

The series will stream exclusively on Max in the U.S., along with two new all-access docuseries and additional programming from Bellator’s full library. Bellator previously aired on Showtime.

The series includes eight MMA events staged in cities around the world, with its launch in Belfast, Northern Ireland this Friday. The next event is set for May 17 in Paris, France. Each event will feature two title fights.

GREENLIGHTS

The new sports documentary series “Receiver” is set to premiere on Netflix this summer.

The series follows NFL pass catchers Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown on and off the field during the 2023-24 season. It will be produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.

“Receiver,” which will consist of eight 45-minute episodes, is a continuation of Netflix’s partnership with the NFL that began with “Quarterback,” a documentary series following three NFL quarterbacks.

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the “Receiver” world after the success of our “Quarterback” series,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix.

Executive producers include Payton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions. Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow for NFL Films and Patrick Mahomes and Jacquelyn Dahl from 2PM Productions are additional executive producers.

RATINGS

Fueled by the success of series including “La Casa de los Famosos” and “El Señor de los Cielos,” Telemundo outperformed Spanish-lingo rival Univision in primetime during the week of March 11. Per Telemundo, the network averaged 1.15 million total viewers in primetime, beating Univision (1.01 million) by 14 percent. The network was also tops in adults 18-49 (356,000 vs. Univision’s 301,000) and adults 18-34 (117,000 vs. Univision’s 93,000).

Other highlights for the week included Sunday night’s lineup, which included “La Casa de los Famosos’” Sunday night gala and “Pica y Se Extiende.” Also, Saturday’s “El Clásico de México,” featuring Liga MX rivals Chivas vs. América, which ranked No. 1 in its time slot, regardless of language, in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix and Sacramento.

RENEWALS

Fox Nation has renewed “Crime Cam 24/7,” hosted by retired police officer Sean “Sticks” Larson, for a Season 2. New episodes will air on Fridays beginning March 29 at 6 p.m ET. Fox Nation offers free subscriptions for a year for all active first responders.

The show’s official description reads, “Spotlighting surveillance footage caught around the country, the 10-episode series reveals the inside story of the most dramatic crime scenes, illustrating how cameras can help catch criminals and put them behind bars. Throughout the series, Larkin narrates and offers background on the crime as it unfolds, along with updates on the victims and those prosecuted.”

The series was produced by Law & Crime productions for Fox Nation.

“People Puzzler,” the pop culture game show based on the “People Magazine” crossword, has landed renewals this fall on Fox Television Stations, Sinclair, CBS, Nexstar, Gray and Scripps stations.

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, the company behind the show, said in a joint statement, “The healthy ratings growth we’ve seen from ‘People Puzzler’ in its first months in syndication has been nothing short of remarkable. Stations are hungry for proven performers and we are excited to be able to bring this winning game show back to the market next season.”

“People Puzzler” is produced by Game Show Enterprises Studios, Start Entertainment and “People Magazine.”

PROGRAMMING

Hit medical drama series “SkyMed” has been renewed for a third season on Paramount+. The new season will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and internationally besides Canada. In Canada, it will be available on CBC.

The series, produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC and CBS Studios, follows young medics and pilots fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada.

Production for the nine-episode season begins next Monday in Manitoba and Ontario. Series regulars Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Mercedes Morris and more will return for the third season. Anthony Grant and Nicola Correia-Damude will join the cast, both in recurring roles.

Julie Puckrin, the creator of the series, serves as an executive producer alongside Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. Rhonda Baker and Carrie Wilkins serve as producers.

