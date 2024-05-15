Julianne Hough Reveals Her ‘Dream’ “Dancing with the Stars” Competitor – and She’s in the ABC Family (Exclusive)

"She would have so much fun with it," says Hough of her dream competitor

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Julianne Hough at the Disney 2024 upfront presentation

Julianne Hough is already dreaming of the next Dancing with the Stars cast!

Days after the ABC reality competition series was officially picked up for season 33, Hough, 35, revealed who she would like to see compete on the show next in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE.

"I feel like Kelly Ripa would be an amazing person on the show because she's a dancer, she's vivacious. She would pick it up," says Hough when asked who her "dream" competitor is at Disney's upfront event on Tuesday, May 14.

"She would have so much fun with it," adds Hough. "She wouldn't take herself too seriously. So I'm rooting for Kelly to come on."

Cara Howe / ABC via Getty Kelly Ripa on the set of "Generation Gap"

Related: Dancing with the Stars Season 32 Finale: See Who Won the Inaugural Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy

Ripa, 53, has been a longtime member of the ABC family. She hosts ​​Live with Kelly and Mark with her husband, Mark Consuelos, who made his debut in April 2023. Prior to him joining the show, Ripa, who has been a host for the talk show since 2001, co-hosted with Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest.

Before hosting the ABC game show Generation Gap, Ripa appeared on the ABC daytime soap opera All My Children, where she met Consuelos.

ABC Julianne Hough on "Live with Kelly and Mark'

Related: Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Len Goodman as 'Beloved Patriarch' of DWTS Family on First Anniversary of His Death (Exclusive)

Ripa also appeared as a dancer on the '80s shows Dancin' On Air and Dance Party USA.

While no new details about the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars have been released, Hough tells PEOPLE that co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro makes her "so lucky."

"He is such a good soul, such a good person," says Hough. "He sets a really good tone for what the show should be. And so, me stepping in, our chemistry and our bond were already tight. But the support and the level of trust that we have with each other — it's amazing. And he's given him pointers, [and] I've given him pointers."

Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ribeiro, 52, a past DWTS competitor and winner, joined the show as a co-host in Season 31 alongside then-host Tyra Banks. Hough joined the show as a co-host in season 32 after Banks, 50, departed the series.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.