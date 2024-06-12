Julianne Moore Says She’s ‘Bursting with Pride’ as Daughter Liv Graduates from Northwestern University

"This smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman graduated," the actress wrote of her 22-year-old daughter

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv

Julianne Moore is one proud mom!

On Tuesday, June 11, the actress, 63, shared a carousel post of snaps celebrating her daughter Liv Helen, 22, graduating from Northwestern University.

“This smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman graduated from @northwesternu,” Moore, who shares her daughter and son Caleb, 26, with husband Bart Freundlich, wrote in her caption alongside a photo of Liv smiling while sitting amongst other university graduates. “We are bursting with pride @livfreundlich - congratulations on your accomplishment #wildcat. We love love love you. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

In the second photo, Liv held up a sign that read “English — Northwestern Weinberg College of Arts & Sciences" during the graduation ceremony, while in the third she posed her pals as they held up champagne bottles.

Related: Julianne Moore's 2 Kids: All About Caleb and Liv

The fourth slide then featured Moore’s daughter in the middle of a fist bump, while she posed for a snap with her parents and brother in the following snap.

Liv continued her celebrations as she stood with pals in the sixth photo before taking another group family snap that also featured Caleb’s girlfriend Kibriyaa Morgan.

Moore then concluded the post with a photo of her children sitting in the backseat of a car together, a snap of the mother and daughter getting ready and a photo of Freundlich, 54, wrapping his arms around his wife and daughter.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Julianne Moore/Instagram Julianne Moore with her husband Bart Freundlich and their daughter Liv

Related: Julianne Moore Smiles with Son Caleb in Sweet Photo as They Ride Subway Home from New York Knicks Game

“Congratulations to your smart, funny kind, beautiful daughter, indeed 💜💜💜,” model Helena Christensen wrote in the comments section, while another added, “oh my goodness, she looks just like you!!🔥❤️ Congratulations!”

Moore’s proud mom post comes after she celebrated her lookalike daughter’s 22nd birthday back in April.

Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram, the May December star posted photos of her daughter smiling, as well as a picture of her kissing Liv as a baby.

Julianne Moore/Instagram Julianne Moore's daughter Liv

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy 22nd birthday @livfreundlich - you are not little anymore but you will always be my baby. I love you so much - thank you for being the daughter of my dreams," Moore’s caption read.

"I am so looking forward to all this year will bring you✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨," she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.