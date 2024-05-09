Juliette Lewis Joins Elizabeth Banks & John C Reilly In Alex Prager’s ‘DreamQuil’; Kathryn Newton & Sofia Boutella Also Aboard

Juliette Lewis has boarded Alex Prager’s alternative reality debut feature DreamQuil alongside the previously announced Elizabeth Banks and John C Reilly. Also confirmed as joining the project are Kathryn Newton and Sofia Boutella. The futuristic psychological thriller commenced principal photography in Los Angeles this week.

Republic Pictures has already acquired North American rights, with HanWay Films having sold a number of international territories. HanWay will share new material with buyers in Cannes.

Set in the not so distant future, DreamQuil centers on Carol (Banks), a dissatisfied career mother, who is struggling to find real connection within her marriage to Gary (Reilly) and to her child.

Worried that she could be heading towards divorce, Carol leaps at the chance to get her life back on track by signing up for DreamQuil’s unconventional digital wellness retreat. However, things take a sinister turn upon Carol’s homecoming.

Lewis will play Nurse Chapman – the religious, no-nonsense nurse who oversees Carol’s retreat. Boutella will play Carol’s enigmatic neighbor and best friend, Rebecca, who is drawn to Carol and Gary’s seemingly idealistic family life. And Newton will take the role of Margo Case, a complex character torn between the natural urge to help humanity and the realization that she may be contributing to the dawn of a new Utopia.

Patriot Pictures is producing DreamQuil alongside Brownstone Productions, Landay Entertainment and Big Valley Pictures. Michael Mendelsohn of Patriot will join producers Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small for Brownstone Productions, Alex Prager of Big Valley Pictures and Vincent Landay of Landay Entertainment.

Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital affiliate is financing the film. Executive Producers include Natalie Perrotta, Scott Putman, Marc Marrie, Matt Aselton and Mal Ward.

