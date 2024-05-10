Just Stop Oil protesters in their 80s smash Magna Carta display case

Two Just Stop Oil protesters in their 80s have smashed the glass around the Magna Carta at the British Library.

Reverend Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, a retired biology teacher targeted the protective enclosure around the historic document with a hammer and chisel on Friday morning.

Just Stop Oil said the pair then held up a sign reading “The Government is breaking the law” before gluing themselves to the display.

🚨 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL BREAK MAGNA CARTA GLASS 🔥 Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt, 82, and Judy Bruce, 85, then glued their hands together, demanding an emergency plan to just stop oil by 2030. ✈️ Donate to help us take action at airports this summer — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/uYMsvULce2 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 10, 2024

Rev Parfitt said: “The Magna Carta is rightly revered, being of great importance to our history, to our freedoms and to our laws. But there will be no freedom, no lawfulness, no rights, if we allow climate breakdown to become the catastrophe that is now threatened.”

“We must get things in proportion. The abundance of life on earth, the climate stability that allows civilisation to continue is what must be revered and protected above all else, even above our most precious artefacts.”

Ms Bruce said: “This week 400 respected scientists – contributors to IPCC reports, are saying we are ‘woefully unprepared’ for what’s coming: 2.5 or more degrees of heating above pre industrial levels.

“Instead of acting, our dysfunctional Government is like the three monkeys: ‘see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing- pretend we’ve got 25 years.. we haven’t!

“We must get off our addiction to oil and gas by 2030 – starting now.”

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are currently in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.