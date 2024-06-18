Justin Timberlake arrested on driving while intoxicated charge

Mr Timberlake was set to embark on a world tour [Getty Images]

Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated, local officials have told the BBC.

The pop star was arrested and formally charged on Tuesday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. They declined to provide further details.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, an affluent village in the Hamptons, a popular summer destination for celebrities on Long Island.

The BBC has contacted Timberlake's lawyer for comment.

Timberlake, 43, was set to embark on a global tour of his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was.

A former member of the popular boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is an actor, songwriter and one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

The pop star has spoken openly in the past about seeking help for excessive drinking.

In the state of New York, penalties for charges related to driving while intoxicated include up to a year in jail, a $1,000 (£786) fine and the suspension of a driver’s licence for at least six months.

Timberlake was scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend, followed by a show in New York’s Madison Square Garden next Tuesday.

The 10-time Grammy winner is also known for his roles in the films The Social Network and Friends With Benefits.

Timberlake is married to actor Jessica Biel, with whom he shares two children.