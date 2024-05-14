Kamala Harris urges young AANHPIs to kick 'that f-ing door down'

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are without high-scoring forward Valeri Nichushkin for what's left of the playoffs — again. The 29-year-old Russian was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league's player assistance program just hours before the Avalanche lost Game 4 of their second-round series with Dallas on Monday night. It is the second time this season he has been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated terms of the program, which provide