All About Kate Hudson’s Parents: Mom Goldie Hawn, Dad Bill Hudson and Stepdad Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson followed in her parents' footsteps with a career in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Co-host Kurt Russell, founder of The Hawn Foundation and Co-Host Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson attend Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on November 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kate Hudson’s blended family is a real-life Brady Bunch.

Though her parents’ connection dates back to 1968, both Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were married and welcomed children before they eventually found their way back to one another in 1983. The First Wives Club star welcomed son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt welcomed son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley. Together, Goldie and Kurt share a son, Wyatt Russell.

Kate followed in her famous parents' footsteps, becoming an actress herself from a young age. After the subject of nepotism arose in 2022, Kate shared in an interview with The Independent that your last name “doesn’t matter” if you have the right work ethic.



“The nepotism thing, I mean ... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood," she told the outlet. "People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

She concluded, "I don't care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter.”

Acting isn’t the only thing Goldie and Kurt have in common with Kate. They also parent similarly. “As parents, we have a tremendous responsibility,” Goldie told PEOPLE in March 2022 while discussing her nonprofit children’s mental health program, MindUP. “My children are really great with their children.”

"So that's the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect," she added.

From their decades-long relationship to how they've inspired Kate, here's everything to know about Kate Hudson's parents.

Goldie and Kurt have been together for 40 years

Vince Bucci/Getty Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Oliver Hudson attend the film premiere of "Raising Helen" on May 26, 2004 in Hollywood, California..

Goldie and Kurt’s love has stood the test of time. The pair first met while starring in Disney’s live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968. While the two immediately hit it off, they didn't become romantically involved until 1983. Forty years later, the couple still aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

On the topic of marriage and her relationship, Goldie told CNN’s Chris Wallace that divorce “ends up to be big business” and she prefers “the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.”

“I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on,” she further explained.

At the end of the day, Goldie said she and Kurt value their independence. “I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.”

Prior to Kurt, Goldie was married to director Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976, and Bill from 1976 to 1982. Kurt, meanwhile, had a four-year marriage with actress Season Hubley that ended in 1983.



They are a blended family

Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudson with her family including Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and her siblings.

Kate grew up in a blended family alongside her brother Oliver, stepbrother Boston and half-brother Wyatt. The oldest of the bunch, Oliver, was born on Sept. 7, 1976. Goldie was married to Bill at the time, who is also Kate’s biological father. She was born on April 19, 1979.



The Something Borrowed actress was 4 years old when her mother reconnected with Kurt, who already had a son from a previous relationship. Boston, whose mom is Season Hubley, was born on Feb. 16, 1980. Three years after their rekindling, their blended family grew once more. Goldie and Kurt welcomed their first child together, son Wyatt, on July 10, 1986.

In an Instagram tribute for Kurt’s 70th birthday, Kate, who affectionately refers to the actor as “Pa,” reflected on how much of an influence Kurt has had on her and her siblings' lives.

"He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences," she wrote on Instagram, adding elsewhere: "He gave me the gift of confidence, instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident, you live courageously.”

Kate has had a strained relationship with Bill

Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Kate Hudson poses backstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California ; Bill Hudson participates in The Hollywood Show held at Burbank Airport Marriott on April 21, 2012 in Burbank, California

Kate has been open about her relationship with her biological dad, Bill, throughout her career. Bill was a singer and founding member of the band The Hudson Brothers alongside his two younger brothers.

After his split with Goldie, Bill left Kate and her brother Oliver and wasn't much of a paternal figure to either of them. However, in 2016, Kate said she forgave him in the years since.

"I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it's just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him," she said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Kate has also been open about their relationship as it stands today, sharing in 2021 that she was interested in reconnecting with Bill and his four other children with whom she and Oliver don't have a relationship.

"You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad," she said during a January 2021 episode of her and Oliver's podcast, Sibling Revelry. "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."



In April 2024, Kate shared an update that her relationship with Bill was "warming up."

"But it’ll be whatever it will be, you know. I have — I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy," she said during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

Kate looks up to mom Goldie for paving her own way in Hollywood

MJ Kim/Getty Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn arrive at the UK Premiere of "Skeleton Key" at Vue West End on July 20, 2005 in London, England.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa on her SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, Kate shared why she has so much admiration for her mother and looks to her for inspiration.“ She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view,” Kate said of her mom’s journey to working behind the camera.

Kate said her mom went against everyone who “told her to stay in her lane” and produced her own films, “which wasn’t happening at the time.” She explained to Ripa, "She really was just trying to say, ‘Hey, guys, we should probably re-look at the script.’ And that is considered complicated, especially in the ’70s and ’80s in Hollywood."

"She’s so determined. I mean she’s really unbelievable," Kate concluded.

Kate has a close bond with Kurt

Todd Williamson/Getty Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

For Father's Day in June 2022, Kate posted a sweet throwback picture of herself lying on Kurt's chest when she was a teenager, writing a tribute to him in the caption.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day💫," she wrote.

The photo moved Kurt to tears, Goldie revealed in an Instagram comment.

"Honey I showed this to daddy. Here's his message … 'Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present. I've never seen it before,' " she wrote.

"Wow … it's a killer. Lotta water under the bridge … it's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes," Kurt continued, according to Goldie. "Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

Kate lives within minutes of her parents

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Actor Kurt Russell, actress Goldie Hawn and actress Kate Hudson arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Snatched" at Regency Village Theatre on May 10, 2017 in Westwood, California.

Kate and her parents and siblings have a super, tight-knit bond — so tight that they all live within almost walking distance of one another. The Knives Out star previously joined comedian Chelsea Handler on her “Dear Chelsea” advice Instagram series, where she shared why it would be “devastating” if someone in her family had to relocate.

“I live seven blocks from my mom. My brother is literally two minutes down the street. My other brother is eight [minutes away],” Kate said, relating to a caller who was seeking advice about living far away from family.

“I’m always like, ‘I don’t want to live in Los Angeles,’ " Kate admitted. “L.A. doesn’t move me and I can’t move. It would be devastating to all of us. We would have to move as this pack."

