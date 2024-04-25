Kate Hudson Says “Glee”'s Set Was 'Very Dramatic’ But Filled with 'Talent' During Her Guest Star Stint

Hudson recalled her experience on the show playing dance teacher Cassandra July in the latest episode of her podcast

Adam Rose/fox/everett Kate Hudson looks at Lea Michele during an episode of "Glee"

Kate Hudson has mixed feelings about her time on Glee.

The actress, 45, — who played Rachel Berry's (Lea Michele) dance teacher Cassandra July in a recurring role in season 4 — recalled her experience on the show during a chat with series star Jenna Ushkowitz.

"Honestly, [she was] one of the most fun characters I've played because she was so mean," said Hudson while introducing Ushkowitz, 37, on the latest episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast with her brother Oliver Hudson, 47.

Related: Amber Riley Says Glee Was Like 'Theater Bootcamp' and Will 'Always Be a Fond Memory' (Exclusive)

Being that the show came to an end in March 2015 after six seasons, Kate added, "It's wild, and people rewatch and like young kids, you know, it has like these secondary lives. Young kids, they get introduced to Glee and then they get obsessed with it."

After Ushkowitz said rewatching the show as part of her And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast with costar Kevin McHale has been "strange and cathartic and therapeutic all at the same time," Kate added that "it was a very dramatic set."

"Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth and a lot of hormones ... it's youthful and young," she continued.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz stand front and center during an episode of "Glee"

Ushkowitz added that the cast was "all very close" despite some conflicts.

"Yes, we all have our squabbles, but we really were a family, and it was easier to get along than it wasn't," continued Ushkowitz. "As dramatic as it was — and it's so interesting to hear you say that Kate — there's just so many moving parts of our show, and so many cast members, and so many personalities."

Kate seemingly agreed as she said it was "dramatic" because of how show close the cast was and how "huge" the show was.

Adam Rose/fox/everett Kare Hudson dancing on an episode of "Glee"

Related: Matthew Morrison Says He Was Planning to Leave Glee Before Cory Monteith's 2013 Death

"You're all this like young little family and then of course inside of it, it's like, you know, you're gonna have like all the stuff that comes with it. The other thing is you had extraordinary talent on that show," said Kate.



"There's a reason why very talented people can sometimes be challenging to work with: They can be uncompromising. They really believe in themselves," she continued. "They know what they have to offer, and so you know, you get all of that in one room, and there's going to be some fun drama."



FOX Image Collection via Getty "Glee" season five cast photo

Later on in the podcast, Hudson added that what she was "surprised" by on the shoe was the amount of time she had to rehearse her dance numbers.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I hadn't like danced in a long time," she said. "It was like being thrown into the fire bit, but you know, I don't know, I love it. I love being thrown into the fire."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.