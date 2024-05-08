Kate Hudson Says Her Split from Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Was 'Very Hard': 'There Was So Much Love There'

Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage; the pair share one son, 20-year-old Ryder Robinson

Kevin Winter/Getty Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson on August 2, 2005

Kate Hudson is recalling the heartbreak she experienced amid her split from ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson, 45, appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on May 7 to promote her debut album as a recording artist and also discussed her marriage to Robinson, 57, a musician best known for his work with the band The Black Crowes. Speaking with Stern, Hudson remembered spending time with Robinson and his band as they toured, while they were married from 2000 to 2007.

"My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it, and it was a very hard breakup," she shared, after referencing their divorce. "That was not an easy breakup; I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life."



"Chris is brilliant — he's brilliant and he's really funny and he's one of the great vocal instruments — incredible frontman, and with that comes this sort of life as a nomad and an artist that can be hard for relationships," Hudson added.

The Almost Famous star noted that she was only 21 when she and Robinson married and was still in her early 20s when they welcomed their son Ryder, now 20 himself.

SGranitz/WireImage Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson in 2003

"I was like a baby. When my life really started to really take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren't in the same space to keep going," she added of why her and Robinson's marriage didn't work out.



More than a decade after Hudson and Robinson's divorce, the actress and musician is engaged to her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares her daughter Rani Rose, 5. Hudson also shares another son, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 12, with Matt Bellamy, whom she was in a relationship with from 2010 to 2014.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson on August 31, 2003

Hudson does not often comment on her past relationship with Robinson. In February 2023, the actress said on Sara Foster and Erin Foster's The World's First Podcast that her marriage to Robinson "was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved."

"No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like," she said at that time.



Hudson's album Glorious releases May 17.



