Kate Middleton and Prince William Seen in New Photo After Surprise B&B Stay Last Year

The local bed and breakfast in Wales shared a never-before-seen image from the royal couple's visit, calling them "so kind and friendly"

Duffryn Mawr Country House/Facebook Kate Middleton and Prince William at Duffryn Mawr Country House on April 28, 2023

A bed and breakfast in Wales reminisced on their visit from Kate Middleton and Prince William one year later — with a never-before-seen photo!

On April 27, Duffryn Mawr Country House shared a pair of new pictures on their Facebook page looking back at the Prince and Princess of Wales' stay during their visit to the area in 2023. One image showed Prince William, now 41, and Princess Kate, now 42, posing with staff members while another showed their signatures in a guest book.

"It's been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!" the bed and breakfast's team captioned the post. "We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here."

The image showed Princess Kate and Prince William wearing the same outfits they wore for their visit to Aberfan on April 28, 2023, hinting that they posed for the picture on the morning of their departure.

The royal couple likely slept well at the spot after a busy day in Wales spent outdoors (despite some rainy weather!) with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. Princess Kate and Prince William took part in training activities including rappelling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration.

Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton (left) and Prince William (center) during their abseiling training activity in Wales on April 27, 2023

Afterward, they visited Dowlais Rugby Club to meet members of the local community and chat over pizza from the Little Dragon Pizza Van. The couple ordered pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats' cheese pizzas, which they then took to share with rescue teams in Dowlais.

Peter Morris, owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, who served the couple with colleague Shannon Stokes, told PEOPLE, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough and said that they love making pizzas with their children," referring to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he added.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton order pizza in Wales on April 27, 2023

Princess Kate and Prince William's three children are currently on a school break until June 3. The couple traditionally take time away from their royal duties during school vacations to spend time with their children, but this year, Kate is already staying out of the public eye amid her cancer treatment and William has postponed most outings until the U.K.'s general election takes place on July 4.

On May 25, George joined his father at the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.



Read the original article on People.