Kate Middleton Shares Surprise Video of Her Trooping the Colour Arrival with George, Charlotte and Louis

The video, which was shared on social media, shows an intimate look at the family's arrival at King Charles' annual birthday parade

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Kate Middleton arrives at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024

Kate Middleton is sharing an intimate look at her Trooping the Colour arrival.

On June 15, Kate and Prince William posted a behind-the-scenes video on their social media accounts of the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis awaiting their carriage for King Charles' birthday parade. "All set for the King's Birthday Parade!" they captioned the clip.

In the video, Kate, 42, lovingly touches her 9-year-old daughter's long hair as the three siblings wait patiently for their carriage. The family rode in the Glass Coach rather than the event's usual open-top carriages, protecting them from the wet weather.

Louis, 6, waves to the carriage drivers as they pull up to the steps of Buckingham Palace. Charlotte gives a sweet smile while inside the carriage, seated next to her big brother George, 10. The carriage then rides off to join the royal processional.

This marks Kate's first public event in six months after she announced in March that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Princess Kate's attendance at King Charles' annual birthday parade was confirmed the day prior as she released a new photo and personal letter updating her health. After undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Kate announced in an emotional video released on March 22 that post-operative tests led to a cancer diagnosis and that she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024

"Family is really important to the Princess of Wales and she wanted to be there to support her family," a royal source said of Kate's decision to attend Trooping the Colour.

While Princess Kate has maintained a low profile in the months since her cancer announcement as she focuses on her recovery, she was recently spotted out with her family as well as running errands solo, sources told PEOPLE.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024

Kate said in her June 14 message that she is "starting to do a little work from home" and expressed a "hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," but no date has been set for her to fully return to her royal duties. Any outings in the near future will be based on when she feels able and under the guidance of her medical team.



