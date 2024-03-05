Kate to review Trooping the Colour in June, says Army

The Princess of Wales is to carry out her first major engagement since her operation when she reviews Trooping the Colour, according to the Army’s official website.

Tickets are being sold on the site for the military spectacle which will take place on June 8, the weekend before the main Trooping the Colour ceremony – which is normally reviewed by the monarch.

The website names the King as attending the main Trooping ceremony – also known as the Birthday Parade, as it marks the sovereign’s official anniversary – with bookings now being taken for a ballot for tickets.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family watch the fly-past following last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles is receiving treatment for cancer and Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery, but it is understood planning for major royal events continues with organisers remaining flexible in the event of possible changes.

The princess has been spotted being driven close to her home in Windsor following huge speculation on social media about the state of her health.