Kate Upton Embraces 1940s Flairs in Ruched Vivienne Westwood Dress for ‘Good Morning America’ Arrival

Fall has arrived early for Kate Upton, who appeared on “Good Morning America” on Thursday in New York.

Kate Upton arrives at "Good Morning America" on July 11 in New York.

Upton arrived to the talk show in a ruched Vivienne Westwood midi dress from the brand’s fall 2024 collection, which was emblazoned with Westwood’s trademark orb print. With its puff sleeves and collared silhouette, the model’s chocolate brown frock evoked 1940s fashions. Upton accessorized with a heart-shaped tapestry purse, also by the British label.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl completed her look with hoop earrings, open-toe pumps and a pair of oversize tortoiseshell frames by Bottega Veneta.

Kate Upton departs "Good Morning America" on July 11 in New York.

Upton added an additional retro nod to her look, wearing her blond tresses in curls reminiscent of Old Hollywood starlets.

Brown is poised for popularity this fall after labels like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and Ralph Lauren sent shades of umber down the runway. Celebrities have already followed suit, with Bella Hadid making a viral statement in a sheer sepia minidress on the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

In May, Upton celebrated the launch of Sports Illustrated’s 60th annual Swimsuit Issue. She was one of several cover models alongside Gayle King, Chrissy Teigen and Hunter McGrady.

Kate Upton departs "Good Morning America" on July 11 in New York.

The “Dress My Tour” host attended the issue’s launch party in a black Dolce & Gabbana lace midi dress with a bustier bodice. She layered the sheer frock over a satin bodysuit.

“Dress My Tour,” which premieres July 23 on Hulu, is a new reality competition series where contestants vie for the opportunity to dress high-profile recording artists including JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton and Ty Dolla $ign.

